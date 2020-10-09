Mega-Feuer verschlingt Schulbus auf Autobahn

Ein riesiges Feuer verschlingt einen Doppeldecker-Schulbus auf einer belebten Autobahn in Großbritannien.
Großbritannien. Ein schwerer Bus-Unfall ereignete sich am Donnerstag, um etwa 17:00 Uhr, auf der stark befahrenen Autobahn „M27“ zwischen Paulsgrove und Fareham in der Nähe von Portsmouth, Hampshire.
This evening crews from @Cosham23 and @Southsea24 attended this bus fire on the M27 westbound near Portsmouth.— Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (@Hants_fire) October 8, 2020
The road was closed as firefighters tackled the blaze. Please avoid the area as there is still heavy congestion.@dailyecho @portsmouthnews@ROMANSE @hfrs_control pic.twitter.com/hUhxh1ifAR
Bus war ohne Schulkinder unterwegs
When you’re out on the roads always think ‘could a fire engine get through there?’#INeedMySpace https://t.co/juzGvCfFpM— Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (@Hants_fire) October 8, 2020
Gegen 19:00 Uhr gelang es den Einsatzkräften die Situation unter Kontrolle zu bekommen und den brennenden Bus gänzlich zu löschen. Die genaue Brandursache ist derzeit noch unklar und wird von den zuständigen Beamten erhoben.