Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Wien-Wahl US-Wahl Auto Bauen & Wohnen Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gewinnspiele Gutscheine Madonna Newsletter Österreich Politik Reise Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Vergleich Philoro Gold Immobilien XXXLutz Alles Auto Gutscheine BLITZBLANK
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Sonderthema:
weltchronik
Mega-Feuer verschlingt Schulbus auf Autobahn
© twitter/hants_fire

Großbritannien

Mega-Feuer verschlingt Schulbus auf Autobahn

Teilen Twittern

Ein riesiges Feuer verschlingt einen Doppeldecker-Schulbus auf einer belebten Autobahn in Großbritannien.

Großbritannien. Ein schwerer Bus-Unfall ereignete sich am Donnerstag, um etwa 17:00 Uhr, auf der stark befahrenen Autobahn „M27“ zwischen Paulsgrove und Fareham in der Nähe von Portsmouth, Hampshire. 

Ein gewaltiges Feuer verschlang einen Doppeldecker-Schulbus zur Gänze. Die Bilder zeigen wie Flammen durch die Fenster des Busses rissen, während dicke schwarze Rauchwolken in den Himmel aufstiegen.

 

Bus war ohne Schulkinder unterwegs

 
Im Bus befanden zum Zeitpunkt des Brandes zum Glück keine Kinder. Die Behörden berichteten, dass niemand verletzt wurde. "Glücklicherweise gab es keine Verletzten“, so ein Sprecher der Feuerwehr Hampshire, laut Medienbericht der „dailystar“.
 


Gegen 19:00 Uhr gelang es den Einsatzkräften die Situation unter Kontrolle zu bekommen und den brennenden Bus gänzlich zu löschen. Die genaue Brandursache ist derzeit noch unklar und wird von den zuständigen Beamten erhoben.

Die Top-Stories von oe24

Grüner Wahlkampfabschluss wegen Corona-Falls abgesagt
NÖ: Cabrio zerschellt bei Crash in Baum
Neue Schock-Details um Gemeindebau-Mord
Stau-Gefahr: Demos legen am Freitag Wien lahm
Mehr als 4.500 Corona-Neuinfektionen in Deutschland
Heute wäre John Lennon 80 geworden
Priester hat Dreier mit Dominas auf Altar und filmt es
Anzeige
Deutsche (15) bei Gruppenvergewaltigung gefilmt
Paukenschlag: Ludwig schickt Hacker zurück in Krisenstab
Fast 90 Verletzte bei Hochhausbrand in Südkorea
Anschober: Das ist jetzt wegen zu hoher Corona-Zahlen zu tun
Häftlinge nähen Strampler für Zadić-Nachwuchs
Sturz der Regierung in USA in letzter Minute vereitelt
Anzeige
CO2-Steuer: Liter Sprit ab 2021 deutlich teurer
DFB zittert vor Steuer-Skandal
Ferrari blockte F1-Chefposten für Toto Wollf ab
Rumänien bei EM 2021 nicht in Österreich-Gruppe
Castings für ''Starmania''-Comeback starten schon nächste Woche
Wer fliegt heute bei "Dancing Stars"?
Familien-Drama um Fürst Albert
OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden