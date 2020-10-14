Stiefvater filmte 17-Jährige jahrelang heimlich im Bad

Fünf Jahr lang wurde die 17-jährige Lauren Brightwood von ihrem Stiefvater heimlich mit dem Smartphone gefilmt. „Was er getan hat, ist absolut beschämend“.

Großbritannien. Die 17-jährige Lauren Brightwood aus Wales wurde von ihrem Stiefvater, seit sie 13 Jahre alt war, heimlich im Badezimmer gefilmt.

Als klar war, dass ihr Stiefvater, der seit ihrem vierten Lebensjahr Teil der Familie war, auf intime Nackt-Aufnahmen von ihr aus war, weihte die 17-Jährige ihre Mutter ein.

Stiefvater vorerst nicht geständig

Als die beiden Frauen den Stiefvater mit Laurens Entdeckung konfrontierten, konterte dieser vorerst mit fadenscheinigen Ausreden.

Die polizeilichen Ermittlungen ergaben später, dass der 35-Jährige seine minderjährige Stieftochter bereits seit ihrem 13. Lebensjahr regelmäßig im Badezimmer gefilmt hatte.

Laut Berichten des Nachrichtenportals "Wales Online", bekannte sich der 35-Jährige erst vor Gericht als schuldig. Das Urteil soll am 16. Oktober vom Northampton Crown Court gesprochen werden. "Was er getan hat, ist absolut beschämend", so die Polizeisprecherin.



Die Vorfälle ereigneten sich zwischen 2014 und 2018.



