Stiefvater filmte 17-Jährige jahrelang heimlich im Bad

Fünf Jahr lang wurde die 17-jährige Lauren Brightwood von ihrem Stiefvater heimlich mit dem Smartphone gefilmt. „Was er getan hat, ist absolut beschämend“.
Großbritannien. Die 17-jährige Lauren Brightwood aus Wales wurde von ihrem Stiefvater, seit sie 13 Jahre alt war, heimlich im Badezimmer gefilmt.
If you are new to my channel then hello! Welcome to Becoming Brightwood! Becoming Brightwood is me becoming my new self! I talk about mental health in most my videos & if you are sensitive to this then this is a pre warning. I want to use my own experience & knowledge to educate and help best support others who have been through something similar to what I have or for anyone who is having a bad day & needs a chat then I’m the gal for you! Don’t hesitate to drop me a message, I’m able to talk most evenings and will be dedicating a chat hour most evenings for anyone wanting to reach out. I will be uploading short videos on my page to give my own tips & advice on topics but as well as that I am going to be making 10-15 minute videos on my YouTube Channel for people who want to come along on my journey & who need further advice & tips. All your feedback is much appreciated and I’m really looking forward to going on this journey with all of you. Love L x • #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #becomingbrightwood #newbeginnings #youtube #youtuber #reachout #bekind #nhs #love #mentalwellness #mentalhealthrecovery #mentalhealthsupport #mindfulness #mind #health #healthyliving
Stiefvater vorerst nicht geständig
Die Vorfälle ereigneten sich zwischen 2014 und 2018.