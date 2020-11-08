oe24.at E-Paper Seitenblicke
Marc Terenzis Duett mit Sohn Tyler begeistert die Fans
© Instagram

Gesangstalent

Marc Terenzis Duett mit Sohn Tyler begeistert die Fans

Teilen Twittern

Die beiden Kids von Marc Terenzi und Sarah Connor haben das Talent wohl von ihren Eltern geerbt. Auf Instagram postet Marc nun ein Vater-Sohn Duett und sorgt für Gänsehaut.

Schon im September sorgte Marc Terenzi für eine Riesen-Überraschung, als er ein auf Instagram ein Video veröffentlichte, das ihn beim Singen mit Tochter Summer (14) zeigt - nun beweist er, dass ihrem Talent auch Sohn Tyler (16) um nichts nachsteht.

Zusammen performen Marc und Tyler das Lied "Dear God" vom Rock-Pop-Duo "Confetti". 

 

Zum Nachhören gibt es hier auch noch das Video, das Marc Terenzi mit Tochter Summer gepostet hat:

