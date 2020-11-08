Marc Terenzis Duett mit Sohn Tyler begeistert die Fans

Die beiden Kids von Marc Terenzi und Sarah Connor haben das Talent wohl von ihren Eltern geerbt. Auf Instagram postet Marc nun ein Vater-Sohn Duett und sorgt für Gänsehaut.
Schon im September sorgte Marc Terenzi für eine Riesen-Überraschung, als er ein auf Instagram ein Video veröffentlichte, das ihn beim Singen mit Tochter Summer (14) zeigt - nun beweist er, dass ihrem Talent auch Sohn Tyler (16) um nichts nachsteht.
Zusammen performen Marc und Tyler das Lied "Dear God" vom Rock-Pop-Duo "Confetti".
Zum Nachhören gibt es hier auch noch das Video, das Marc Terenzi mit Tochter Summer gepostet hat:
Summie and Me. Father & Daughter practicing singing what can be better. We have been practicing for a while and everyday she learns more. We thought we would give you a small look at what we do at home ;-). I am so proud to hear her !!! Crazy she is doing now what I do. You can also watch her grow as we post more in between. #summerterenzi #fatheranddaughter #marcterenzi
