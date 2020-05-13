Sonderthema:

'Gierige Mistkerle': Rassismus-Eklat um Bryan Adams

Wirbel um Corona-Posting

 

'Gierige Mistkerle': Rassismus-Eklat um Bryan Adams

Kanadische Superstar schimpfte über China und rudert nun zurück.
Der kanadische Rockstar Bryan Adams ("Summer of '69") hat sich für seine umstrittenen Äußerungen über die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus entschuldigt. Auf Instagram schrieb der 60-Jährige am Dienstag (Ortszeit), er bitte bei allen um Verzeihung, die sich durch seine Veröffentlichung vom Vortag verletzt fühlten.
 
 
"Keine Ausrede, ich wollte nur über diese schreckliche Tierquälerei auf diesen Feuchtmärkten schimpfen und für Veganismus werben", schrieb er. Seine Gedanken seien bei all jenen, die mit der Pandemie zu tun hätten.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan????

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) am

 
Am Montag hatte Adams ein Video gepostet, in dem er sein Lied "Cuts Like A Knife" spielt. Bezogen auf den pandemiebedingten Ausfall seiner Shows in der Londoner Royal Albert Hall schrieb der Musiker dazu, die ganze Welt sei gerade auf Eis gelegt, nur weil es gierige virusmachende Mistkerle gebe, die Fledermäuse auf sogenannten Nassmärkten verkauften und äßen. Ihnen empfehle er, Veganer zu werden. Viele Nutzer kritisierten die Aussagen als rassistisch und enttäuschend.
