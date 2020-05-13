'Gierige Mistkerle': Rassismus-Eklat um Bryan Adams

Der kanadische Rockstar Bryan Adams ("Summer of '69") hat sich für seine umstrittenen Äußerungen über die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus entschuldigt. Auf Instagram schrieb der 60-Jährige am Dienstag (Ortszeit), er bitte bei allen um Verzeihung, die sich durch seine Veröffentlichung vom Vortag verletzt fühlten.

"Keine Ausrede, ich wollte nur über diese schreckliche Tierquälerei auf diesen Feuchtmärkten schimpfen und für Veganismus werben", schrieb er. Seine Gedanken seien bei all jenen, die mit der Pandemie zu tun hätten.

Am Montag hatte Adams ein Video gepostet, in dem er sein Lied "Cuts Like A Knife" spielt. Bezogen auf den pandemiebedingten Ausfall seiner Shows in der Londoner Royal Albert Hall schrieb der Musiker dazu, die ganze Welt sei gerade auf Eis gelegt, nur weil es gierige virusmachende Mistkerle gebe, die Fledermäuse auf sogenannten Nassmärkten verkauften und äßen. Ihnen empfehle er, Veganer zu werden. Viele Nutzer kritisierten die Aussagen als rassistisch und enttäuschend.