Sonderthema:

16. Mai 2019 11:15

Milla Jovovich: Not-Abtreibung!

Posting gegen US-Gesetze

© Getty Images

Milla Jovovich: Not-Abtreibung!

Posten Sie (0)
'Es war einer der entsetzlichsten Momente, die ich jemals erlebt habe.'
US-Schauspielerin Milla Jovovich (43) hat erstmals über eine Not-Abtreibung vor zwei Jahren gesprochen. Sie habe im vierten Monat der Schwangerschaft vorzeitige Wehen bekommen, als sie in Osteuropa einen Film gedreht habe. Bei dem Eingriff habe sie die ganze Zeit wach bleiben müssen.

Entsetzlich

"Es war einer der entsetzlichsten Momente, die ich jemals erlebt habe. Ich habe immer noch Albträume deshalb. Ich war alleine und hilflos", schrieb Jovovich ("Das fünfte Element") am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) auf Instagram. Sie sei danach in eine regelrechte Depression gefallen und habe nur durch harte Arbeit einen Ausweg gefunden. Jovovich wolle mit ihrer Geschichte Frauen Mut machen. 

Ansage gegen US-Gesetze

Zudem wendet sie sich mit ihrem Statement entschieden gegen neue US-Gesetze, die Frauen legale Abtreibungen verbieten möchte, auch in Fällen von ungewollten Schwangerschaften nach Vergewaltigung oder Inzest!
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) am

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden
Jetzt Live
Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren
Wiederholen
Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Top-Videos des Tages

Streik: Tausende Taxifahrer demonstrieren

Mord-Alarm in Wien: 88-Jähriger tot in Wohnung gefunden

"Jetzt": Causa Sellner – Pilz legt neue Beweise vor

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 8

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
oe24.TV-Interview

Streik: Tausende Taxifahrer demonstrieren
Leiche in Wien-Fünfhaus gefunden

Mord-Alarm in Wien: 88-Jähriger tot in Wohnung gefunden
Pressekonferenz

"Jetzt": Causa Sellner – Pilz legt neue Beweise vor
1. Skigebiet macht wieder auf

Wetter-Chaos: Österreich versinkt im Schnee
Preisverleihung

High Society: Incoming-Preis 2019
Innenminister

Kickl: Harte Fragestunde im Parlament
Für Menschen mit 40 Beitragsjahren

Mindestpensionen werden auf 1.200 Euro angehoben

Top Gelesen 1 / 10

Körmer wirft das Handtuch

Entthronte Miss Vienna: 'Trete nicht mehr an!'

1
Chart-Flop & Spar-Show

Paenda: Heute zittern um Song Contest

2
Neo-Papa

Harry spricht über Baby Archie

3
Vor Semifinale

Sampson: 'Paendas Song ist nicht ideal für ESC'

4
Wow-Laufen

Cannes: Stars supersexy am Red Carpet

5
Moves like Jagger

Mick Jagger: Tanz-Video nur Wochen nach Herz-OP

6
Posting gegen US-Gesetze

Milla Jovovich: Not-Abtreibung!

7
Fulminanter Start an der Croisette

Schaulaufen der Stars in Cannes

8
Stolze Summe

Meghan: So teuer war Schwangerschaft mit Archie

9
Song Contest

Madonna: Platzt ihr Auftritt beim ESC?

10

Mehr leute-News

Moves like Jagger

Mick Jagger: Tanz-Video nur Wochen nach Herz-OP

Die 75 Jahre auf dem Buckel und die Strapazen der Herz-OP vor wenigen Wochen sind dem "Rolling Stone" nicht anzusehen.
Viele Gratulanten

Jackson-Sohn: Kuss von Freundin für Uni-Abschluss

Prince Michael Jackson hat BWL fertig studiert.
'Housewives'-Star

Uni-Bestechung: Huffmann droht Knast

Strafmaß wird am 13. September bekannt gegeben.
Gelbes Kleid

Amal Clooney: Ist das ein Babybauch?

Gerüchten zufolge sollen die Clooneys wieder Eltern werden.
Verurteilt

Model Refaeli: Millionenhohe Steuernachzahlung

Die Song-Contest-Moderatorin ist wegen mannigfaltiger Steuervergehen verurteilt.
Zu den OE24-News
Diese Website verwendet Cookies
Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Impressum  
OK, verstanden!