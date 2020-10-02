oe24.at E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Teigen: So nahm ihre Mama von totem Enkerl Abschied
© pepperthai2/Instagam

Nach Fehlgeburt im sechsten Monat

Teigen: So nahm ihre Mama von totem Enkerl Abschied

Teilen Twittern

Abschiednehmen: Sichtbar betroffen hält Chrissys Mutter, Vilailuck Teigen, den leblosen Körper ihres Enkelsohns "Jack" sanft in ihren Armen

Los Angeles. Wie oe24.at bereits berichtete hat das Model Chrissy Teigen, Ehefrau von Musiker John Legend, kürzlich eine Fehlgeburt im sechsten Schwangerschaftsmonat erlitten.
 
Nun ist auch Chrissys Mutter, Vilailuck Teigen, ins Krankenhaus gekommen, um ihre Tochter in dieser unfassbar schweren Zeit, die die 34-Jährige nun erleidet, zu unterstützen.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My heart aches love you so much baby Jack ????????❤️❤️ #สู่สุขตินะลูก

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Pepper (@pepperthai2) am

 
 
Ihr herzzerreißendes Instagram-Posting untermauert die zweifache Großmutter mit den Worten: „My heart aches love you so much baby Jack“. Übersetzt bedeuten die Zeilen „Mein Herz schmerzt, liebe dich so sehr Baby Jack“.
 
Chrissy Teigen berichtete bereits zuvor über ihre Fehlgeburt via Instagram."Wir sind geschockt und empfinden Schmerz, wie man ihn sonst nur vom Hörensagen kennt. Die Art von Schmerz, die wir noch nie zuvor gefühlt haben", schrieb die 34-Jährige in einem Instagram-Post über die Zeit im Krankenhaus. "Wir waren nie in der Lage, die Blutungen zu stoppen", fügte sie hinzu. Dazu stellte sie ein Schwarzweiß-Foto, das sie weinend auf einem Krankenhaus-Bett zeigt.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) am

