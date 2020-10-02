Teigen: So nahm ihre Mama von totem Enkerl Abschied

Abschiednehmen: Sichtbar betroffen hält Chrissys Mutter, Vilailuck Teigen, den leblosen Körper ihres Enkelsohns "Jack" sanft in ihren Armen

Los Angeles. Wie oe24.at bereits berichtete hat das Model Chrissy Teigen, Ehefrau von Musiker John Legend, kürzlich eine Fehlgeburt im sechsten Schwangerschaftsmonat erlitten.



Nun ist auch Chrissys Mutter, Vilailuck Teigen, ins Krankenhaus gekommen, um ihre Tochter in dieser unfassbar schweren Zeit, die die 34-Jährige nun erleidet, zu unterstützen.

Ihr herzzerreißendes Instagram-Posting untermauert die zweifache Großmutter mit den Worten: „My heart aches love you so much baby Jack“. Übersetzt bedeuten die Zeilen „Mein Herz schmerzt, liebe dich so sehr Baby Jack“.

Chrissy Teigen berichtete bereits zuvor über ihre Fehlgeburt via Instagram."Wir sind geschockt und empfinden Schmerz, wie man ihn sonst nur vom Hörensagen kennt. Die Art von Schmerz, die wir noch nie zuvor gefühlt haben", schrieb die 34-Jährige in einem Instagram-Post über die Zeit im Krankenhaus. "Wir waren nie in der Lage, die Blutungen zu stoppen", fügte sie hinzu. Dazu stellte sie ein Schwarzweiß-Foto, das sie weinend auf einem Krankenhaus-Bett zeigt.