03. August 2020 13:10

Fan zeigt bisher ungesehenes Foto von Prinz Louis

Herzogin verschickte Danksagungen

© Catherine (The Duchess of Cambridge)/ Dana Press

Als Prinz Louis seinen zweiten Geburtstag feierte, entstand ein bisher ungesehenes Foto des königlichen Spross.
Mit einer entzückenden Fotoreihe, begeistertsten die royalen Eltern von Prinz Louis, William und Kate, ihre Fans bereits kürzlich. Die entzückenden Fotos wurden allesamt auf Prinz Louis Geburtstagsparty aufgenommen.
 

Unveröffentlichter Schnappschuss für Gratulanten
 

Wer den kleinen Prinzen zum zweiten Geburtstag gratuliert hat, darf sich nun sogar über einen weiteren Schnappschuss freuen. Auf dem Instagram-Account eines scheinbar braven Gratulanten wurde jetzt eine Gratulationsdanksagung von der königlichen Familie entdeckt. Auf der Rückseite der Dankesschrift ist ein bisher, von den royalen Eltern des Buben, nicht veröffentlichter Schnappschuss von Prinz Louis aufgedruckt. 


 

Herzogin Kate hinter der Foto-Kamera
 

Das zuckersüße Foto, auf dem der kleine Prinz Louis sichtlich gut gelaunt und farbbeschmiert zu sehen ist, hat wie schon so oft, keine geringere als Mama Kate geknipst. 
