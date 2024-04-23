Die Frühlings-Top-10 für den Mai

SEHENSWERT: Pittoreske Parks, traumhafte Naturoasen am Wasser und traditionelle Eissalons. WORTH TO SEE: Picturesque parks, natural oases by the water and traditional ice cream parlours.

1.Alte Donau

Egal ob Elektro-, Tret- oder Ruderboot bei einer entspannten Bootstour ist Urlaubsfeeling garantiert.

Restaurantsladen zum „Anlegen“ ein.

Whether electric, pedal or rowing boat – a relaxed boat tour guaranteesa holiday feeling.

Restaurants invite you to „moor up“.

2. Prater & Riesenrad

Beschaulich mit dem Riesenrad den Blick über die Stadt schweifen lassen oder den Adrenalinkick finden –

der Wurstelprater steht für Vergnügen und Abwechslung.

Take a leisurely ride on the Ferris wheel and let your gaze wander over the city or get an adrenaline rush –

the Wurstelprater stands for fun.



3. Stadtpark

Die Grünoase im Zentrum bietet mit dem Strauß-Denkmal und dem Kursalon viele bezaubernde Plätze.

The green oasis in the centre offers several enchanting places with the Strauss Monument and the Kursalon.



4.Flaniermeile Donaukanal

Der Sommer-Hotspot des Wiener Nachtlebens lockt mit Restaurants und Bars und lädt zur Schifffahrt ein.

The summer hotspot of Vienna’s nightlife attracts visitors with restaurants and bars and invites to take a boat trip.



5.Naturparadies Lobau

Der Auwald am Stadtrand lädt zum Wandern, Picknicken und zum Baden ein.

The alluvial forest on the outskirts of the city is ideal for hiking, picnicking and swimming.



6.Wandern am Kahlenberg

Von dem bekannten Aussichtspunkt genießt man einen traumhaften Blick auf die Stadt und die Donau.

From the famous vantage point, you can enjoy a marvellous view of the city and the Danube.



7.Heurige in Grinzing

Prost! Hier wird nur Wiener Wein ausgeschenkt.

Dazu genießt man Heurigenschmankerl – Aufschnittplatten mit Fleisch, Käse und Verhackertem.

Cheers! Only Viennese wine is served here. You can also enjoy Heurigen delicacies – platters of cold cuts with

meat, cheese and minced meat.



8.Eissalons

Ein Wiener Original ist der legendäre Eissalon Tichy – besonders berühmt sind seine Eismarillen-Knödel.

The legendary Tichy ice-cream parlour is a Viennese original – its ice-cream dumplings are very famous.



9.Wienerwald

Den UNESCO-Biosphärenpark durchzieht ein Netz von markierten Spazier- und Wanderwegen.

The UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is criss-crossed by a network of marked walking and hiking trails.



10.Gänsehäufel

In dem typischen Wiener Strandbad in der Alten Donau badet man mit Blick auf die Wolkenkratzer.

From the typical Viennese lido in the middle of the Old Danube you have a marvellous view of the skyscrapers.

