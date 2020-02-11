OE24 Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Accra leichte Regenschauer 29º C
Click & Win Login | Registrieren
Sonderthema:
welt
Internet lacht über Foto: Jetzt wehrt sich Trump
© Twitter/ White House Photos

Kurios

Internet lacht über Foto: Jetzt wehrt sich Trump

Teilen Twittern
Ein unvorteilhaftes Foto sorgt für Spott. Jetzt äußert sich sogar der US-Präsident selbst.

"Fake News!" Diesen Vorwurf hört man von US-Präsident Donald Trump ständig, wenn ihm etwas nicht passt. So auch diesmal, als er sich gegen ein unvorteilhaftes Foto zur Wehr gesetzt hat. Der Twitter-Accout "White House Photos" hat einen Schnappschuss Trumps veröffentlicht, der für heftigen Spott im Internet gesorgt hat. Der Wind weht die Haare nach hinten, dadurch ist deutlich zu erkennen, wo im Gesicht Selbstbräuner aufgetragen wurden.

 

 

Trump wirft Fotograf William Moon vor, das Bild mit Photoshop gefälscht zu haben.

 

 

"White House Photos" erklärt, dass die Photoshop verwendet wurde, gibt aber zu, dass "Apples Photoapp verwendet wurde, um eine Farbanpassung vorzunehmen". Wie stark die Anpassung ausfiel, ist aber nicht bekannt.

 

 

Agenturbilder zeigen, dass ein Kontrast vorliegt, dass er aber durch die App wohl verstärkt wurde.

© EPA

Ob Fake News oder nicht, ist der Twitter-Gemeinde aber relativ egal. Sie macht sich mit Genuss über das Bild des US-Präsidenten lustig.

 

 

 

 

 

Lesen Sie mehr

Internet lacht über Foto: Jetzt wehrt sich Trump
Internet lacht über Foto: Jetzt wehrt sich Trump Ein unvorteilhaftes Foto sorgt für Spott. Jetzt äußert sich sogar der US-Präsident selbst.
Das plant Feldhofer mit dem WAC
Das plant Feldhofer mit dem WAC Ehemaliger Bundesliga-Profi will beim WAC 'Funktionierendes' fortführen.

Diese Website verwendet Cookies

Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer   Datenschutzerklärung .
OK, verstanden!
Impressum
OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden