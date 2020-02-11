Ein unvorteilhaftes Foto sorgt für Spott. Jetzt äußert sich sogar der US-Präsident selbst.

"Fake News!" Diesen Vorwurf hört man von US-Präsident Donald Trump ständig, wenn ihm etwas nicht passt. So auch diesmal, als er sich gegen ein unvorteilhaftes Foto zur Wehr gesetzt hat. Der Twitter-Accout "White House Photos" hat einen Schnappschuss Trumps veröffentlicht, der für heftigen Spott im Internet gesorgt hat. Der Wind weht die Haare nach hinten, dadurch ist deutlich zu erkennen, wo im Gesicht Selbstbräuner aufgetragen wurden.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ February 7, 2020

Trump wirft Fotograf William Moon vor, das Bild mit Photoshop gefälscht zu haben.

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

"White House Photos" erklärt, dass die Photoshop verwendet wurde, gibt aber zu, dass "Apples Photoapp verwendet wurde, um eine Farbanpassung vorzunehmen". Wie stark die Anpassung ausfiel, ist aber nicht bekannt.

Today, ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn.. Photo by William Moon in the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/GURvi4UeSO — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 8, 2020

Agenturbilder zeigen, dass ein Kontrast vorliegt, dass er aber durch die App wohl verstärkt wurde.

© EPA

Ob Fake News oder nicht, ist der Twitter-Gemeinde aber relativ egal. Sie macht sich mit Genuss über das Bild des US-Präsidenten lustig.

I photoshopped out the fake tan pic.twitter.com/HcMEGxepYc — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 8, 2020