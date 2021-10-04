Alles zu oe24Plus
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
| 04. Oktober 2021 | 21:10 Uhr
Facebook Mitarbeiter kommen nicht in ihre Büros
Nach Mega-Panne

Facebook Mitarbeiter kommen nicht in ihre Büros

Facebook- Mitarbeiter sollen derzeit nicht an ihren Arbeitsplatz gelangen.

Wie US-Medien und Twitter-User berichten kommen die Facebook-Mitarbeiter nicht mal mehr in die eigenen Büroräume! So etwa Kevin Collier von NBC News auf Twitter. Denn der Zugang zu den Räumen sei ans Internet gekoppelt. Von diesem ist Facebook intern gerade abgeschnitten ist. Auch interne Die Mitarbeiter können auch nicht auf interne Kommunikationsmittel wie zum Beispiel Emails zugreifen, wie der „New York Times“-Reporter Ryan Mac berichtet.

 

 

 



