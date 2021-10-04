Facebook Mitarbeiter kommen nicht in ihre Büros

Wie US-Medien und Twitter-User berichten kommen die Facebook-Mitarbeiter nicht mal mehr in die eigenen Büroräume! So etwa Kevin Collier von NBC News auf Twitter. Denn der Zugang zu den Räumen sei ans Internet gekoppelt. Von diesem ist Facebook intern gerade abgeschnitten ist. Auch interne Die Mitarbeiter können auch nicht auf interne Kommunikationsmittel wie zum Beispiel Emails zugreifen, wie der „New York Times“-Reporter Ryan Mac berichtet.

Don't yet know exactly what's behind the DNS issue that's knocked Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp offline, but it's really bad. Pretty much everything that runs through those three companies are inaccessible. Employees can't even enter conference rooms because they're IoT!

Not only are Facebook's services and apps down for the public, its internal tools and communications platforms, including Workplace, are out as well. No one can do any work. Several people I've talked to said this is the equivalent of a "snow day" at the company.