Top-Model auf Ibiza brutal verprügelt

Yasmine wurde von einem Mann attackiert, verprügelt und schwer verletzt.

Yasmine Cécilia ist auf Instagram ein echter Star – 458.000 User haben ihren Account abonniert. Während die junge Spanierin dort normalerweise sexy Bilder postet, berichtet sie nun von einem schrecklichen Erlebnis auf der Balearen-Insel Ibiza.

„Ich wollte zuerst gar nichts darüber posten, aber ich habe das Gefühl dass ich meine Plattform nutzen muss, um Bewusstsein für Missbrauch zu verbreiten“, beginnt Yasmine ihr Posting. Nach einer Party in ihrem Haus wollte einer der Gäste nicht nach Hause gehen, sondern stattdessen bei ihr übernachten. „Er schlief auf der Couch, also weckte ich ihn und sagte ihm, dass er gehen müsse“, so die Spanierin weiter.

„Er verhielt sich verwirrt und anstatt nach Hause zu gehen, ging er direkt in mein Schlafzimmer und schloss die Tür ab.“ Yasmine bekam Angst und konnte auch die Polizei nicht rufen, weil ihr Handy im abgesperrten Schlafzimmer lag.

„Ich sagte ihm immer wieder, dass er gehen musste. Dann rastete er aus und schlug mir mehrmals ins Gesicht. Ich hatte sofort das Gefühl, dass meine Nase gebrochen war und ich konnte nichts tun, um mich zu schützen. Auch als ich bereits auf dem Boden lag, schlug und trat er mich immer weiter“

Schließlich gelang es Yasmine ihre Nachbarn zu alarmieren, die sofort die Polizei verständigten. Der Täter wurde festgenommen, wurde aber nur auf freiem Fuß angezeigt. „Ich war zwei Tage im Krankenhaus, meine Nase ist gebrochen, ich habe eine Gehirnerschütterung und mein Auge ist gefickt. Ich fühle mich wie Scheiße, aber immer noch so glücklich, weil dies viel schlimmer enden könnte“