Top-Model auf Ibiza brutal verprügelt
© Instagram

Schock-Posting

Top-Model auf Ibiza brutal verprügelt

Yasmine wurde von einem Mann attackiert, verprügelt und schwer verletzt.

Yasmine Cécilia ist auf Instagram ein echter Star – 458.000 User haben ihren Account abonniert.  Während die junge Spanierin dort normalerweise sexy Bilder postet, berichtet sie nun von einem schrecklichen Erlebnis auf der Balearen-Insel Ibiza.
 
„Ich wollte zuerst gar nichts darüber posten, aber ich habe das Gefühl dass ich meine Plattform nutzen muss, um Bewusstsein für Missbrauch zu verbreiten“, beginnt Yasmine ihr Posting. Nach einer Party in ihrem Haus wollte einer der Gäste nicht nach Hause gehen, sondern stattdessen bei ihr übernachten. „Er schlief auf der Couch, also weckte ich ihn und sagte ihm, dass er gehen müsse“, so die Spanierin weiter.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok so first of all I wanted to keep this a secret and don’t post it at all. But I feel like I need to use my platform to spread awareness about abusement. It all started as a little stupid after party at my place. At the end of the party I wanted everyone to go home but there was one person (I saw him once because we have mutual friends) that didn’t wanted to go home because he wanted to sleep at my place. He was sleeping on the couch so I woke him up and told him that he needed to leave. He acted confused and instead of going home he went straight to my bedroom and locked the door. I wanted to call the police but my phone was in the room with him. I was getting scared because he was still at my place so I kept telling him that he needed to leave. He openend the door and went to my living room again, I started to yell at him that I really wanted him to leave. Then he lost his shit and punched me in the face multiple times, I immediately felt that my nose was broken and couldn’t do anything to protect myself. He kept punching me als I fell on the ground, as I was laying on the ground he kept hitting and kicking me all over my body. I was so scared when all the blood was dripping of my face and at that point I crawled to my apartment hall where I asked my neighbours to call the police. The guy came and sat there with me in the hallway and told me it was my own fault because I wanted him to leave. The police and people from the hospital came and took me to the hospital. The police took him to jail where he was in for 5-6h and is free now. I was in the hospital for 2 days, my nose is broken, I have a concussion and my eye is fucked. I feel like shit but still so lucky because this could end up much worse. I wanted to take a break from social media but I’m not letting this person ruin my social and private life. So I’m still living my life and I’m in a lot of pain but I’m trying to keep doing what I was doing. Karma will get him and I’ll take further steps for justice. And I want to tell EVERYONE that we need to stand together and be strong. Love you guys. ???? PLEASE KEEP SPREADING AWARENESS ABOUT THIS BECAUSE I DON’T WANT OTHER PEOPLE TO GO THROUGH THE SAME THING.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Yasmine Cécilia (@yasminepierards) am

 
„Er verhielt sich verwirrt und anstatt nach Hause zu gehen, ging er direkt in mein Schlafzimmer und schloss die Tür ab.“ Yasmine bekam Angst und konnte auch die Polizei nicht rufen, weil ihr Handy im abgesperrten Schlafzimmer lag. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love my bag from @brandsboulevardbe @brandsboulevardcom

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Yasmine Cécilia (@yasminepierards) am

 
„Ich sagte ihm immer wieder, dass er gehen musste. Dann rastete er aus und schlug mir mehrmals ins Gesicht. Ich hatte sofort das Gefühl, dass meine Nase gebrochen war und ich konnte nichts tun, um mich zu schützen. Auch als ich bereits auf dem Boden lag, schlug und trat er mich immer weiter“
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wouldn’t wanna be anywhere else

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Yasmine Cécilia (@yasminepierards) am

 
Schließlich gelang es Yasmine ihre Nachbarn zu alarmieren, die sofort die Polizei verständigten. Der Täter wurde festgenommen, wurde aber nur auf freiem Fuß angezeigt. „Ich war zwei Tage im Krankenhaus, meine Nase ist gebrochen, ich habe eine Gehirnerschütterung und mein Auge ist gefickt. Ich fühle mich wie Scheiße, aber immer noch so glücklich, weil dies viel schlimmer enden könnte“
 

 

