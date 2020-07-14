Trump-Beraterin zwingt Tochter, Social-Media-Accounts zu löschen

Die erst 15 Jahre alte Claudia Conway wurde nach einigen kritischen Aussagen über US-Präsident Trump von ihren Eltern gezwungen, ihre Social-Media-Accounts (über 100.000 Follower) zu löschen - weil ihre Mutter an Trumps Seite arbeitet.
Washington. Über 100.000 Follower zählt der Instagram-Account der erst 15-jährigen Claudia Conway. Weil sie Trump-kritische Postings veröffentlichte, wurde sie von ihren Eltern gezwungen, sämtliche Social-Media-Accounts zu löschen. Der Grund: ihre Mutter Kellyanne (53) arbeitet seit 2017 als Beraterin an der Seite Donald Trumps. Claudias Vater, ein Anwalt, ist hingegen selbst als Trump-Gegner bekannt.
"Meine Eltern zwingen mich, meine Social-Media-Accounts zu löschen. Das ist mein letzter Tweet. Anscheinend habe ich keine Plattform. Es ist Fake. Liebe euch alle. Kämpft weiter", schrieb die 15-Jährige zuletzt auf Twitter.
my parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet. apparently, i don’t have a platform! it’s fake! love you all so much. keep fighting. ❤️— CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 14, 2020
“when the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” — jimi hendrix to the black community, YOU matter. all black lives matter. black women. black men. black LGTBQIA+. you all matter. keep fighting. this isn’t over yet. to non-black people, like myself, we must use our privilege for good. we MUST be allies. we must listen. we must educate ourselves. we ALL must advocate. this isn’t a matter of bipartisan politics. we all must check our bias at the door. we must check our political affiliations at the door. this is a human rights movement. we must come together. we will not stop speaking out until an end is put to this. let’s end systemic racism and destroy the agenda of institutional racism. let’s get on the RIGHT side of history. ????✊????✊????✊???? #blacklivesmatter #juneteenth