Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Coronavirus E-Paper Chronik Politik Welt Wetter Sport Fellner Live! Stars Videos Unternehmens-Stories Business Digital Games Reise Auto Cooking Madonna Gesund24 Österreich Newsletter Gewinnspiele Sonderthema
Frischfleisch bei BILLA Zukunftsweg Lehre XXXLutz Unsere Tiere myWorld Huawei P40 Serie
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Click & Win Login | Registrieren
Sonderthema:
welt
Trump-Beraterin zwingt Tochter, Social-Media-Accounts zu löschen
© Screenshot (Instagram)

Wegen Kritik am Präsidenten

Trump-Beraterin zwingt Tochter, Social-Media-Accounts zu löschen

Teilen Twittern

Die erst 15 Jahre alte Claudia Conway wurde nach einigen kritischen Aussagen über US-Präsident Trump von ihren Eltern gezwungen, ihre Social-Media-Accounts (über 100.000 Follower) zu löschen - weil ihre Mutter an Trumps Seite arbeitet.

Washington. Über 100.000 Follower zählt der Instagram-Account der erst 15-jährigen Claudia Conway. Weil sie Trump-kritische Postings veröffentlichte, wurde sie von ihren Eltern gezwungen, sämtliche Social-Media-Accounts zu löschen. Der Grund: ihre Mutter Kellyanne (53) arbeitet seit 2017 als Beraterin an der Seite Donald Trumps. Claudias Vater, ein Anwalt, ist hingegen selbst als Trump-Gegner bekannt.

© JIM WATSON / AFP
Kellyanne Conway gibt zwar zu, dass sie selbst kein großer Fan des US-Präsidenten sei, hat ihrer Trump-kritischen Tochter jedoch sämtliche Social-Media-Plattformen verboten

"Meine Eltern zwingen mich, meine Social-Media-Accounts zu löschen. Das ist mein letzter Tweet. Anscheinend habe ich keine Plattform. Es ist Fake. Liebe euch alle. Kämpft weiter", schrieb die 15-Jährige zuletzt auf Twitter.

 
© Screenshot (Instagram)
Die 15-jährige Claudia Conway gab an, dass ihre Mutter zwar ihre beste Freundin sei, sie sich jedoch immer wieder wegen ihrer politischen Ansichten zanken würden
 
 
Auf ihrem Instagram-Profil setzte sich Claudia Conway lautstark für die "Black Lives Matter"-Bewegung ein. Eines ihrer letzten Postings zeigte ein Schild vor dem Weißen Haus mit der Botschaft "Wenn du während Ungerechtigkeit schweigst, bist du ein Komplize" zeigt:
 

Die Top-Stories von oe24

Erneut 73 Corona-Infektionen in 24 Stunden
Kogler: Maskenpflicht im Supermarkt ist überlegenswert
Auch bei uns wird auf Erdogans Spitzel-App vernadert
Explosion vereitelt: Gasleitung vor Delogierung in Wien manipuliert
Mausi Lugner: Shopping-Drama in Lignano
Werbung
Supermarkt-Filialleiter schlägt bewaffneten Räuber in die Flucht
Streit vor Lokal in Wien: Duo sticht mit Glasscherbe auf Opfer ein
Neuer Corona-Cluster: Zwei Polizeiinspektionen in Salzburg geschlossen
29 Ferkel in Niederösterreich in Pkw-Anhänger gepfercht
Neue Ermittlungen gegen Ibiza-Haupttäter
Debatten um Rendi-Wagners Zypern-Urlaub
Werbung
Prinz Andrew: Er soll auf Geheim-Tapes zu sehen sein
Achtung: Diese 25 Android-Apps sofort löschen
Lied-Eklat: Serben attackieren Neuer
'Neidisch': Pep schießt gegen Kritiker
Wird Schopp nächster Sturm-Trainer?
Wegen Corona: Erstes Land verbietet Alkohol
Werbung
Alle Infos zum brandneuen BMW iX3
Tesla-Vorsprung wird für VW & Co zum Problem
WhatsApp: Neues Design & animierte Sticker sind da

Diese Website verwendet Cookies

Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer   Datenschutzerklärung .
OK, verstanden!
Impressum
OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden