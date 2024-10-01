Videos: Hunderte Mullah-Rakete fliegen auf Israel

Es fliegen hunderte Raketen aus dem Iran auf Israel.

Die Videos der Raketen, die aus dem Iran auf Israel fliegen:

This is Israel right now. pic.twitter.com/DKl6HfWjvz — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 1, 2024

Israel's air defence completely failed tonight. pic.twitter.com/H06TKJKVHF — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 1, 2024

RT this so the entire world knows. pic.twitter.com/ok8CxCXxnP — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 1, 2024

New video shows dozens of Iranian ballistic missiles striking Israel pic.twitter.com/tU5NQYUvxT — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 1, 2024

Just crazy. pic.twitter.com/U9iK4cMEjx — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 1, 2024

Every single one of these rockets is meant to kill. pic.twitter.com/VjyQFJ53Tk — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 1, 2024

Es ist ein massiver Angriff aus dem Iran der Israel trifft.