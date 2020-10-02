USA schicken "Fliegenden Gefechtsstand" in die Luft

Die USA haben die Boeing E-6 Mercury in die Luft geschickt - dabei handelt es sich im eine reine Vorsichtsmaßnahme, um etwa den Ausbruch eines Weltkrieges zu verhindern, doch die Krisenmaßnahme wird nur in Notfallsituationen - wie eben Trumps positiver Corona-Test - durchgeführt.

BREAKING - 30 minutes before Trump’s #COVID19 announcement, E-6B Mercury doomsday planes took off the east coast near DC to deter foreign adversaries in the case of WWIII breaks out. Part of continuity protocols.

RT There's an E-6B Mercury off the east coast near DC. I looked because I would expect them to pop up if he tests positive. It's a message to the small group of adversaries with SLBMs and ICBMs. pic.twitter.com/3ta9PmPxZD