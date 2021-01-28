Ehe Nummer fünf für Pamela Anderson! Sie hat ihren Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst geheiratet.
Pamela Anderson: Geheim-Hochzeit mit Bodyguard
Glückliches Brautpaar
Diashow: Happy Birthday, Pam! Ihre besten Bilder
-
1/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Die Schauspielerin aus Kanada wurde am 1. Juli 1967 in Ladysmith geboren.
-
2/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
1989 bekam sie ihr erstes Playboy-Cover.
-
3/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Ihre Rolle als Rettungsschwimmerin C.J. Parker in "Baywatch"machte sie weltberühmt.
-
4/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Anderson und Kollege David Charvet
-
5/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Sie heiratete 1950 den Rocker Tommy Lee, die Ehe hielt bis 1998. Zusammen haben sie zwei Jungs: Brandon und Dylan.
-
6/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Pamela engagiert sich schon lange für die Tierrechtsorganisation PETA.
-
7/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Sie lebt vegan.
-
8/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
-
9/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
-
10/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Ihre zwei Söhne
-
11/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Seit 2005 engagiert sich Pam für den AIDS Fund von MAC Cosmetics.
-
12/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
2006 heirateten Anderson und der Musiker Kid Rock auf einer Yacht vor Saint Tropez.
-
13/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
-
14/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
-
15/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
-
16/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
-
17/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
-
18/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
220 kam sie mit Kid Rock zum Wiener Opernball.
-
19/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Ein Lächeln aus der Lugner-Loge.
-
20/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
-
21/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Pamale und "Playboy"-Herausgeber Hugh Hefner.
-
22/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Stephen Dorff und Pamela Anderson hatte eine kurze Affäre.
-
23/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Die Schauspielerin war vor Jahren einmal Gast auf der Geburtstagsparty des heutigen Präsidenten.
-
24/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
-
25/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Mit ihren zwei Söhnen auf einer Filmpremiere 2016.
-
26/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
-
27/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Glamourös in Cannes 2017
-
28/28
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at