Pamela Anderson: Geheim-Hochzeit mit Bodyguard
'Bín angekommen'

Pamela Anderson: Geheim-Hochzeit mit Bodyguard

Ehe Nummer fünf für Pamela Anderson! Sie hat ihren Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst geheiratet.

Pamela Anderson hat wieder "JA" gesagt. Zu Weihnachten soll die  52-Jährige  ihren Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst ganz heimlich in einer kleinen Zeremonie geehelicht haben. Für Anderson ist es bereits die fünfte Ehe.

Die beiden haben sich laut "Daily Mail" während des Lockdowns ineinander verliebt. Die Hochzeitsfeier fand auf Andersons Grundstück auf Vancouver Island statt und hat einen romantischen Hintergrund: "Ich habe auf dem Grundstück geheiratet, das ich vor 25 Jahren von meinen Großeltern gekauft habe, hier haben meine Eltern geheiratet und sie sind immer noch zusammen. Für sie schließe sich so ein Kreis. 

Glückliches Brautpaar

Einen meterlangen Schleier soll Anderson getragen haben und ein weißes Kleid, heißt es weiter. Ihrem frisch angetrauten streut sie Blumen: "Ich bin genau da, wo ich sein muss - in den Armen eines Mannes, der mich wirklich liebt". 

Diashow: Happy Birthday, Pam! Ihre besten Bilder

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 1/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Die Schauspielerin aus Kanada wurde am 1. Juli 1967 in Ladysmith geboren.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 2/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    1989 bekam sie ihr erstes Playboy-Cover.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 3/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Ihre Rolle als Rettungsschwimmerin C.J. Parker in "Baywatch"machte sie weltberühmt.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 4/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Anderson und Kollege David Charvet

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 5/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Sie heiratete 1950 den Rocker Tommy Lee, die Ehe hielt bis 1998. Zusammen haben sie zwei Jungs: Brandon und Dylan.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 6/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Pamela engagiert sich schon lange für die Tierrechtsorganisation PETA.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 7/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Sie lebt vegan.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 8/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 9/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 10/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Ihre zwei Söhne

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 11/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Seit 2005 engagiert sich Pam für den AIDS Fund von MAC Cosmetics.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 12/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    2006 heirateten Anderson und der Musiker Kid Rock auf einer Yacht vor Saint Tropez.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 13/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 14/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 15/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 16/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 17/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 18/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    220 kam sie mit Kid Rock zum Wiener Opernball.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 19/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Ein Lächeln aus der Lugner-Loge.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 20/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 21/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Pamale und "Playboy"-Herausgeber Hugh Hefner.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 22/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Stephen Dorff und Pamela Anderson hatte eine kurze Affäre.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 23/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Die Schauspielerin war vor Jahren einmal Gast auf der Geburtstagsparty des heutigen Präsidenten.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 24/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 25/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Mit ihren zwei Söhnen auf einer Filmpremiere 2016.

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 26/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 27/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

    Glamourös in Cannes 2017

  • Pamela Anderson wird 50 28/28
    Pamela Anderson wird 50

    © Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Happy Birthday, Pam! Ihre besten Bilder

