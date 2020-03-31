Sonderthema:

31. März 2020 22:41

Abschied für Meghan und Harry

Das Paar will sich nun erst einmal aus der Öffentlichkeit zurückziehen.

Ausstieg. Der Tag des „Megxit“ ist gekommen: Prinz Harry (35) und Herzogin Meghan (38) legen ihre royalen Pflichten ab und starten ihr neues Leben in Amerika nun auch offiziell. „„Vielen Dank an diese Community - für die Unterstützung, die Inspiration und das gemeinsame Engagement für das Gute in der Welt. Wir freuen uns darauf, uns bald wieder mit euch zu verbinden. Ihr ward großartig!“, schreibt das Paar in seinem letzten Instagram-Posting an 11,5 Millionen Fans. Die Royals werden „die nächsten Monate damit verbringen, sich auf ihre Familie zu konzentrieren“, heißt es. Die Arbeit mit Charity-Organisationen wolle man in Zukunft jedenfalls fortführen.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) am

