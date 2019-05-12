12. Mai 2019 16:59
© Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP
Rührendes Detail auf neuem Foto von Archie zum Muttertag
Pünktlich zum Muttertag posten Prinz Harry und Herzogin Meghan ein weiteres Baby-Foto von Archie. Zu sehen sind seine Füßchen, die von Meghan liebevoll gehalten werden. Die Aufnahme dürfte in einem Garten entstanden sein. Insider berichten, dass das Foto auf dem Gelände von Frogmore Cottage aufgenommen wurde. Hier wohnen Harry & Mehgan seit April.
Hommage an Diana
Rührendes Detail. Zur Erinnerung an die verstorbene Diana, sind auf dem Bild Vergissmeinnicht im Hintergrund, die ihre Lieblingsblumen waren.
Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands”: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
