Prinzessin Kate
Nach Krebs-Outing: Kate kündigt ersten Auftritt an

14.06.24, 18:55
Prinzessin Kate meldete sich mit einem Statement zu Wort. Sie gibt dabei ein Gesundheitsupdate und kündigt an, dass sie bei der "Trooping the colour"-Parade dabei sein wird.

Prinzessin Kate wird am Samstag bei der Geburtstagsparade für ihren Schwiegervater, König Charles III. "Trooping the colour" teilnehmen, wie sie heute in einem Statement angekündigt hat. Das wird der erste öffentliche Auftritt Kates zweieinhalb Monate nach Bekanntwerden ihrer Krebserkrankung sein. 

 

 

Prinzessin Kate macht nach eigenen Angaben "gute Fortschritte" bei ihrer Krebsbehandlung.

Mehr dazu in Kürze ...

