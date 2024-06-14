Nach Krebs-Outing: Kate kündigt ersten Auftritt an

Prinzessin Kate wird am Samstag bei der Geburtstagsparade für ihren Schwiegervater, König Charles III. "Trooping the colour" teilnehmen, wie sie heute in einem Statement angekündigt hat. Das wird der erste öffentliche Auftritt Kates zweieinhalb Monate nach Bekanntwerden ihrer Krebserkrankung sein.

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.



I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8