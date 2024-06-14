Nach Krebs-Outing: Kate kündigt ersten Auftritt an

Prinzessin Kate meldete sich mit einem Statement zu Wort. Sie gibt dabei ein Gesundheitsupdate und kündigt an, dass sie bei der "Trooping the colour"-Parade dabei sein wird.
Prinzessin Kate wird am Samstag bei der Geburtstagsparade für ihren Schwiegervater, König Charles III. "Trooping the colour" teilnehmen, wie sie heute in einem Statement angekündigt hat. Das wird der erste öffentliche Auftritt Kates zweieinhalb Monate nach Bekanntwerden ihrer Krebserkrankung sein.
I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024
I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8
Prinzessin Kate macht nach eigenen Angaben "gute Fortschritte" bei ihrer Krebsbehandlung.
Mehr dazu in Kürze ...