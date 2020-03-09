Influencerin "bloggt" über Quarantäne auf den Malediven

Die britische Foodbloggerin Jessica Galsworthy befindet sich derzeit auf den Malediven unter Corona-Quarantäne – Auf Instagram teilte sie ihre Erfahrungen mit ihren Followern.
Aufgrund der Coronavirus-Epidemie wurde das Malediven-Atoll Kuredo unter Quarantäne gesetzt. Nachdem drei positive Corona-Testungen bekannt wurden sperrte die Regierung der Malediven das gesamte Atoll mit mehr als 50 Inseln für zunächst zwei Wochen. Derzeit befinden sich 59 Österreicher vor Ort.
???? #coronavirus ANSWERS to the questions you’ve asked ... See my highlight but long story short we’re stuck on @kuredu_island_resort at the mo because of coronavirus ... ⭐️ WHAT WE’RE ALLOWED TO DO: free to move around the island as usual, just no boat trips/excursions ... ⭐️ ARE PEOPLE STOCKPILING? *When suncream is $33 a pop, you can’t really afford to ???? the shops have the basics like toothpaste but they’re pretty limited so would be tricky! yet to see people stealing loo rolls from the store cupboard ???? *More concerned for the people with little children - nappies etc? as it’s an island, everything is imported which has all been stopped right now & have no clue what they’ve got stored. ... ⭐️ AM I SCARED? Obviously it’s not ideal to be on an island where 3 people have been removed because they’ve been tested positive for coronavirus. Not especially nice for someone with ME, coeliac disease & a poor immune system. But ultimately there isn’t anyone else on the island who has symptoms right now so we’re trying to remain calm and keep it all in perspective. That doesn’t mean we don’t panic when we hear someone sneeze ???? guess that’s to be expected- Hand sanitiser at the ready!!! Let’s just say it doesn’t feel like a relaxing holiday ????????♀️ ... ⭐️ HOTEL COST: the hotel are currently letting us stay in our rooms free of charge. Thank goodness because it is not cheap! ⭐️ FOOD COST: people who were all inclusive before are now full board (so we get all our food included but limited to water outside of meal times). Pretty generous... although I am in need of cocktails right now haha!! ⭐️ PLANE COST: we don’t know yet ???? @british_airways hasnt released guidance because we can’t leave anyway. & THEYRE IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH!! ???????? If the airline doesn’t fund it we’ll have to go through our insurance when we’re home... annoyingly I’m with @hsbc_uk travel insurance through my bank account and their limit is tiny ???? going to be a nightmare if they start charging for the hotel too because the budget is blown in one night ???? ... ⚠️ Before you leave for a holiday, get hold of your insurance & airplane 24/7 phone number. Surprisingly tough/impossible to get anyone here. . #kuredu
Influencerin postet vom Strand
Die 28-jährige Britin Jessica Galsworthy ist auf der Social-Media-Plattform Instagram eine beliebte Influencerin & Foodbloggerin. Normalerweise postet Galsworthy von laktosefreier Ernährung – Jetzt befindet sie sich jedoch unter Corona-Quarantäne auf den Malediven im Luxusressort Kuredu Island. Sie schreibt, dass sich die Leute generell frei auf den Inseln bewegen dürften. "Nicht erlaubt sind allerdings Bootsausflüge oder sonstige Exkursionen", so Galsworthy. Auf die Fragen, ob die Leute "hamstern" würden, antwortet die 28-Jährige: "Bei Preisen von 33 US-Dollar für eine Tube Sonnencreme ist das nur schwer möglich".
Angst hätte sie jedoch keine: "Natürlich ist es für jemanden wie mich – mit einer chronischen Darmerkrankung und dadurch schwächeren Immunsystem –nicht gerade ideal, auf einer Insel mit drei positiv auf das Coronavirus getesteten Menschen zu sein. Aber aktuell gibt es noch niemanden, der Symptome zeigt", schreibt die Britin in einem Instagram-Posting. Das Hotel lässt derzeit sämtliche Personen aufgrund der Corona-Quarantäne gratis wohnen – Wann sie die Insel verlassen könnten, wisse man noch nicht: "Es ist unmöglich, British Airways zu erreichen. Wir wissen nicht, was es uns kosten wird, unseren Flug zu verschieben" schreibt Galsworthy. Die Reiseversicherung der 28-Jährigen würde "im Fall des Falles" nur einen Teil der Kosten übernehmen – "Wenn uns das Hotel von heute auf morgen mitteilt, dass wir für unsere Zimmer zahlen müssen, wird es finanziell eng."