Neuseeland: Tsunami-Warnung nach Erdbeben der Stärke 7,3

Nach einem Erdbeben der Stufe 7,3 wurde für die Küste eine Tsunami-Warnung ausgegeben. Küsten-Anwohner sollen sich in Sicherheit bringen.
Das teilte die neuseeländische Katastrophenbehörde am Donnerstag mit. Das beben hat sich östlich der Nordinsel des Landes ereignet.
We are assessing whether the M7.3 EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND earthquake at 2021-03-05 2:27 AM has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed.— National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021