Küsten in Gefahr

Neuseeland: Tsunami-Warnung nach Erdbeben der Stärke 7,3

Nach einem Erdbeben der Stufe 7,3 wurde für die Küste eine Tsunami-Warnung ausgegeben. Küsten-Anwohner sollen sich in Sicherheit bringen.

Das teilte die neuseeländische Katastrophenbehörde am Donnerstag mit. Das beben hat sich östlich der Nordinsel des Landes ereignet.

