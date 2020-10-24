Jennifer Aniston teilt gegen Trump und Kanye aus

Der Friends-Star spricht sich öffentlich für Joe Biden aus.

"Friends"-Star Jennifer Aniston (51) hat vor der US-Wahl am 3. November von der frühen Stimmabgabe Gebrauch gemacht und dem demokratischen Kandidaten Joe Biden und seiner Vizekandidatin Kamala Harris ihre Stimme gegeben. "Ich habe sie gewählt, denn im Moment ist unser Land mehr gespalten als je zuvor", schrieb die Schauspielerin am Freitag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram zu zwei Fotos, auf denen sie den Stimmzettel an einer Wahlurne einwirft.

US-Präsident Donald Trump warf sie vor, die Corona-Pandemie, Wissenschaft und Rassismusprobleme nicht ernst zu nehmen. Es gehe um die Zukunft dieses Landes und der ganzen Welt, mahnte Aniston.

Die Schauspielerin rief ihre Fans dazu auf, verantwortungsvoll zu handeln. "Es ist nicht lustig, für Kanye zu stimmen", schrieb Aniston. Der Rapper Kanye West (43) hatte im Juli bekannt gegeben, dass er sich für das Amt des Präsidenten bewerben wolle. Wegen verpasster Anmeldefristen schaffte er es jedoch in vielen Staaten nicht auf den Wahlzettel. Der Grammy-Gewinner ermunterte seine Fans, ihn dennoch als "Write-in"-Kandidaten einzutragen - also seinen Namen per Hand auf einen Stimmzettel zu schreiben.