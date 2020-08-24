Sonderthema:

24. August 2020 08:05

Youtube-Star stirbt mit nur 19 Jahren

Er hinterlässt 2 Kinder

Youtube-Star stirbt mit nur 19 Jahren

Kurz nach der Geburt seines zweiten Kindes starb Landon im Alter von nur 19 Jahren.
Große Trauer um Youtube-Star Landon Clifford. Wie seine Frau Camryn auf Instagram mitteilte, starb Landon im Alter von nur 19 Jahren. Besonders tragisch: Erst vor wenigen Wochen kam das zweite Kind des Paares zur Welt.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.

„Der 13. August 2020 war Landons letzter Tag, an dem er der beste Vater und Ehemann war, der er sein konnte“, trauert Camryn um ihren Mann. Landon erlitt Gehirnverletzung und lag sechs Tage lang im Koma. Wie es dazu kam, ist bisher nicht bekannt. „Er war ein großartiger Ehemann und der beste Vater, den unsere Mädchen jemals haben konnten. Es macht mich sehr traurig, dass sie ihn nie wirklich kennenlernen werden. Worte können den Schmerz, den ich fühle, nicht annähernd beschreiben."
 
 
Landon und Camryn Clifford   betrieben zusammen den YouTube-Channel „Cam&Fam“, den 1,2 Millionen Fans verfolgten. Dort ließen sie ihre Follower an ihrem Familienleben hautnah teilhaben. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s baby month and someone’s excited to meet her little sister ????

Er hinterlässt 2 Kinder

