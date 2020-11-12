Influencerin ließ Kind von eigener Mutter austragen

Unglaublich aber wahr: Ausgerechnet Breanna Lockwoods eigene Mutter half der unfruchtbaren Influencerin endlich ihren Kinderwunsch zu erfüllen.
A lot of new followers here! Quick recap! My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s ???????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???? ???????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????! We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol... I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity ... I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥ ????: @oatsandhoneyphotography
Breanna teilt Babyglück via Intagram
ᴡᴇʟᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ... ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? Born 11/2/20 2:24pm 7 lbs 1 oz 19.25 inches and has filled our hearts with so much joy!! My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery. The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me. Every move and decision I make for my daughter, I’m finding the answers through how my mom raised me. The way she loves and the selflessness she exudes is pure, genuine and kind. My mom Julie, and baby Briar are doing fantastic and healthy! I have SO MUCH to share on our birth experience, but right now my husband and I are soaking up these newborn moments! ????: Fresh 48 with @rachellangloisphoto
"Absoluter Rockstar während dieser Geburt"
Breanna ist ihrer Mutter Julie unendlich dankbar. Via Instagram schreibt die Influencerin die folgenden Worte: "Wenn ich meine Tochter in meinen Armen halte, zerspringt mir das Herz".
"Meine Mutter war ein absoluter Rockstar während dieser Geburt", schreibt die 29-Jährige über die Geburt ihrer Tochter.