Influencerin ließ Kind von eigener Mutter austragen
© Instagram/ivf.surrogacy.diary

"Meine Mama hat mein Baby geboren"

Influencerin ließ Kind von eigener Mutter austragen

Unglaublich aber wahr: Ausgerechnet Breanna Lockwoods eigene Mutter half der unfruchtbaren Influencerin endlich ihren Kinderwunsch zu erfüllen.

USA. Die Influencerin Breanna Lockwoods wünschte sich nichts sehnlicher als ein eigenes Kind zu bekommen. Nun wurde ihr Traum durch die Hilfe ihrer Mutter endlich wahr. 
 
Auch via Instagram sprach die 29-jährige Influencerin lange Zeit über ihren unerfüllten Kinderwunsch. Selbst nach unzähligen Therapien und Behandlungen wurde Breanna einfach nicht schwanger.
 
Breanna und ihr Ehemann Web-Star Aaron kamen schließlich auf die durchaus ungewöhnliche Idee Breannas Mutter Julie zu fragen, ob sie ihr Baby als Leihmutter austragen würde. Mama Julie willigte ein und half somit ihrer unfruchtbaren Tochter ihren Kinderwunsch zu erfüllen.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

⁣ A lot of new followers here! ⁣ Quick recap! ⁣ ⁣ My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s ???????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???? ???????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????! ⁣ ⁣ We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. ⁣ ⁣ On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. ⁣ ⁣ My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol... I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. ⁣ ⁣ Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. ⁣ ⁣ Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity ... I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. ⁣ ⁣ Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥⁣ ⁣ ????: @oatsandhoneyphotography

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary) am

Breanna teilt Babyglück via Intagram

Nach der Geburt ihrer Tochter teilte die überglückliche 29-Jährige ihren Followern via Instagram die freudigen Neuigkeiten mit. Dabei verriet sie auch den Namen ihrer Tochter: "Briar Juliette".  Dieser hört sich wohl nicht zufällig wie eine Mischung aus ihren eigenen Namen und den ihrer Mutter Julie an.
 

"Absoluter Rockstar während dieser Geburt"

Breanna ist ihrer Mutter Julie unendlich dankbar. Via Instagram schreibt die Influencerin die folgenden Worte: "Wenn ich meine Tochter in meinen Armen halte, zerspringt mir das Herz". 

"Meine Mutter war ein absoluter Rockstar während dieser Geburt", schreibt die 29-Jährige über die Geburt ihrer Tochter. 

