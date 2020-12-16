Alles zu oe24Plus
welt
Melania Trump besucht Kinderspital – und erntet Shitstorm
© APA/AFP/POOL/Jacquelyn Martin

Aufregung um First Lady

Melania Trump besucht Kinderspital – und erntet Shitstorm

Die scheidende First Lady musste vor allem in den sozialen meiden viel Kritik einstecken.

Melania Trump besuchte am Dienstag wie auch in den Jahren zuvor das nationale Kinderspital in Washington D.C. Dort unterhielt sich die First Lady mit kranken Kindern und sprach ihnen kurz vor Weihnachten Mut zu.
 
Wie jedes Jahr las die Ehefrau des US-Präsidenten dann auch eine Weihnachtsgeschichte auf der Bühne vor. Als sich die First Lady hinsaß und das Buch in die Hand nahm, zog sie sich gleichzeitig auch ihre Maske aus – und verstieß so gegen die Richtlinien des Krankenhauses. Diese besagen nämlich, dass man die ganze Zeit einen Mund-Nasen-Schutz verwenden muss.
 
 
 
Nachdem das Vorlesen beendet war, setzte Melania die Maske sofort wieder auf, in den sozialen Medien entlud sich aber bereits ein
Shitstorm, der die politische Polarisierung in den USA verdeutlicht. Viele User verteidigten aber auch die First Lady und wiesen die Kritik als völlig überzogen zurück. Die 50-Jährige war im Oktober selbst an Corona erkrankt und ist deshalb auch immun. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

