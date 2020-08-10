Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Shitstorm: Instagram-Star 'macht Liebe' neben ihrem Baby
© Instagram/sallymustang

30-Jährige Mutter rechtfertigt sich

Shitstorm: Instagram-Star 'macht Liebe' neben ihrem Baby

Sally und ihr Mann kommen sich auch dann näher, wenn ihr 5 Monate alter Sohn direkt daneben schläft.

Sally Mustang ist in ihrer Heimat Australien ein echter Instagram-Star mit 320.000 Followern. Sie und ihr Ehemann Mitch Gobel sind bekannt dafür, ihr Sexualleben online zu teilen. Für ihr letztes Posting musste die 30-Jährige nun aber jede Menge Kritik einstecken.
 
 
Sally sprach davon, dass sie und ihr Mann „Liebe machen“, auch wenn ihr fünf Monate alter Sohn Azure Sitara daneben im Bett schläft. Sie findet es seltsam, dass viele Menschen dies merkwürdig finden, so die Australierin weiter.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last chance to jump online and join us for 30% off the usual cost. Our Online intimacy course, is on Sale now - Ends tonight. If this is something you have been feeling than take advantage as you have lifetime access to the course. Lots of juicy content and lessons— Self love, body confidence, self pleasure guides, oral guides- plus more ???? learn how to communicate about your pleasure. Dive into your desires. Explore fantasies, get to know yourself. Love making as a spiritual practice, the difference between masculine and feminine energy. Just to name a few of the subjects ✨ but you can read more about it, uncensored on our website. Click link in my bio. Use discount code: Love ???? #lastchance #sale #selflove #intimacy

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sally Mustang (@sallymustang) am

 

Mutter rechtfertigt sich

Viele User reagierten auf das Posting aber mit Unverständnis. In einer Instagram-Story rechtfertigt sich die 30-Jährige: Sie und ihr Mann würden keinen Sex haben, wenn ihr Sohn wach sei und sie beobachte. „Unser Haus hat keine Räume, die nicht miteinander verbunden sind. Im Grunde genommen befinden wir uns in einem großen Raum in unserem Haus. Wir setzen ihn nicht hin und lassen ihn uns beobachten“, schreibt der Hipster-Star.
 
 
„Ich wollte nur dafür eintreten, dass wir unseren Liebsten unsere Zuneigung zeigen“. Sally sprach auch davon, dass sie unter „Liebe machen“ nur Küssen und keinen Sex verstanden habe. „Ich lösche den Beitrag aufgrund einer wirklich schlechten Energie und Angriffen auf mich und meine Familie“
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

