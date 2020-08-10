Shitstorm: Instagram-Star 'macht Liebe' neben ihrem Baby

Sally und ihr Mann kommen sich auch dann näher, wenn ihr 5 Monate alter Sohn direkt daneben schläft.

Sally Mustang ist in ihrer Heimat Australien ein echter Instagram-Star mit 320.000 Followern. Sie und ihr Ehemann Mitch Gobel sind bekannt dafür, ihr Sexualleben online zu teilen. Für ihr letztes Posting musste die 30-Jährige nun aber jede Menge Kritik einstecken.

Sally sprach davon, dass sie und ihr Mann „Liebe machen“, auch wenn ihr fünf Monate alter Sohn Azure Sitara daneben im Bett schläft. Sie findet es seltsam, dass viele Menschen dies merkwürdig finden, so die Australierin weiter.

Mutter rechtfertigt sich

Viele User reagierten auf das Posting aber mit Unverständnis. In einer Instagram-Story rechtfertigt sich die 30-Jährige: Sie und ihr Mann würden keinen Sex haben, wenn ihr Sohn wach sei und sie beobachte. „Unser Haus hat keine Räume, die nicht miteinander verbunden sind. Im Grunde genommen befinden wir uns in einem großen Raum in unserem Haus. Wir setzen ihn nicht hin und lassen ihn uns beobachten“, schreibt der Hipster-Star.

„Ich wollte nur dafür eintreten, dass wir unseren Liebsten unsere Zuneigung zeigen“. Sally sprach auch davon, dass sie unter „Liebe machen“ nur Küssen und keinen Sex verstanden habe. „Ich lösche den Beitrag aufgrund einer wirklich schlechten Energie und Angriffen auf mich und meine Familie“