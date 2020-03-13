Sonderthema:

13. März 2020 09:22

Tom Hanks: Rührender Aufruf aus Corona-Quarantäne

Hollywoodstar Tom Hanks und Ehefrau Rita Wilson isoliert in Australien.
Hollywoodstar Tom Hanks (63) hat sich aus der Corona-Quarantäne aus Australien gemeldet: Er und seine Frau Rita Wilson (63) nehmen das Ganze einigermaßen gelassen hin - "ein Tag nach dem Tag anderen", wie Hanks am Freitag auf Twitter schrieb. "Wir haben Covid-19 und sind isoliert, sodass wir niemanden anstecken." Es gebe Menschen, bei denen das zu einer sehr schweren Erkrankung führen könne.
 

Gut kümmern um Hanks

Unter einem Foto bedankte sich das Paar, dass man sich in "Down Under" so gut um die beiden kümmere. Am Donnerstag war bekannt geworden, dass der Oscarpreisträger und die Sängerin positiv auf SARS-CoV-2 getestet wurden. Hanks war zu Dreharbeiten in Australien, Wilson trat in der Oper von Sydney auf.
 
 
"Es gibt Dinge, die wir tun können, um das alles durchzustehen, indem wir auf den Rat von Experten hören und auf uns und andere aufpassen, nicht wahr?", schrieb Hanks. Dazu zitierte er einen Satz aus einem seiner Filme: "There is no crying in baseball". Etwa: Man muss es halt nehmen, wie es ist.
