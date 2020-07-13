Sonderthema:

13. Juli 2020 09:37

Video zum Thema Ehefrau von John Travolta tot
Der 66 Jahre alte Schauspieler John Travolta schrieb Nachruf auf Instagram. Ehefrau starb mit 57 an Krebs.
Die Schauspielerin Kelly Preston, Ehefrau von US-Star John Travolta, ist im Alter von 57 Jahren gestorben. 
 
"Schweren Herzens teile ich Euch mit, dass meine wunderbare Ehefrau Kelly ihren zweijährigen Kampf gegen den Brustkrebs verloren hat", schrieb Travolta (66) auf Instagram. "Sie kämpfte einen tapferen Kampf mit der Liebe und Unterstützung von so vielen."
 
 

Preston wollte Krankheit geheim halten 

Preston habe sich dazu entschieden, ihren Kampf gegen den Krebs geheim zu halten und sei einige Zeit medizinisch betreut worden, zitierte das US-Portal "People" einen Sprecher. Die Schauspielerin starb am Sonntag. Mit ihrem Ehemann John Travolta hatte die Schauspielerin drei Kinder, der gemeinsame Sohn Jett war 2009 mit 16 Jahren gestorben. Das Paar war seit 1991 verheiratet.
 
Tochter Ella spricht

 
Auch die gemeinsame Tochter Ella hat sich auf Instagram mit einem Posting zum Tod ihrer Mutter geäußert: "Ich habe niemals jemanden getroffen der soe mutig, stak, schön und liebevoll war wie du." 
 
