27. August 2020 08:18

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Das Baby ist da!

Name steht schon fest

 

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Das Baby ist da!

Das Paar freut sich über die Geburt ihrer Tochter Daisy Dove.

Popstar Katy Perry (35) und Hollywood-Star Orlando Bloom (43) freuen sich über ihr Baby: Ihre Tochter bekommt den Namen Daisy Dove Bloom, wie die beiden am Donnerstag auf dem Instagram-Account der Kinderhilfsorganisation Unicef mitteilten. "Wir schweben vor lauter Liebe und dem Wunder der sicheren und gesunden Ankunft unserer Tochter", werden die Eltern dort zitiert.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von UNICEF (@unicef) am

 "Willkommen auf der Welt, Daisy Dove Bloom! Wir haben die Ehre, das neue Päckchen der Freunde unserer beiden Unicef-Botschafter vorzustellen", schrieb die Organisation. "Wir sind voller Liebe und staunen über die sichere und gesunde Ankunft unserer Tochter", so das stolze Paar. Die beiden rufen dabei auch zu Spenden für bedürftige Familien auf. "Wir wissen, dass wir die Glücklichen sind. Nicht jeder kann eine so friedliche Geburtserfahrung machen, wie unsere es war"

Perry hatte im März das Geheimnis um ihre Schwangerschaft gelüftet. Es gab da schon länger Gerüchte, dass die Musikerin und ihr Verlobter ein Baby bekommen. Bloom hat bereits einen neunjährigen Buben aus der Ehe mit Top-Model Miranda Kerr. Mit Perry ist er seit 2016 zusammen.

