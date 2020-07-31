Ärztinnen protestieren mit Bikini-Fotos gegen Sexismus

Einer Studie zufolge sollen Ärztinnen, die sich online im Bikini zeigen, unprofessioneller wirken. Weltweit sagen Medizinerinnen diesen sexistischen Vorurteilen nun den Kampf an - und zwar im Bikini.

Die Ärztin Candice Myhre sorgte mit einem Instagram-Posting für Aufsehen: Das Bild zeigt die 49-Jährige, wie sie einem Mann am Strand und später im OP das Leben rettet. Abgelichtet wurde sie dabei im Bikini. Dazu schreibt sie: "Dr. Bikini wird Ihr Leben mitten auf dem Ozean retten, wenn Sie von einem Boot getroffen werden".

Der Grund für ihr Instagram-Posting ist eine jüngst veröffentlichte Studie, die besagt, dass Ärztinnen, die in den Sozialen Medien Bilder von sich im Bikini oder Badeanzug teilen, unprofessioneller wirken sollen. Die Gruppe von Wissenschaftlern hatte eine Untersuchung mit dem Titel "Prevalence of unprofessional social media content among young vascular surgeons" (Prävalenz unprofessioneller Social-Media-Inhalte unter jungen Gefäßchirurgen) gestartet. Dafür untersuchten sie über 200 Facebook-, Instagram- und Twitter-Accounts von Ärzten und suchten nach "potenziell unprofessionelle" Bildern. Dazu zählen laut Studie Fotos mit alkoholischen Getränken, in unangebrachter Kleidung sowie das Posten von kontroversen politischen oder religiösen Kommentaren (zum Beispiel Waffenbesitz oder Abtreibung). Unter "unangebrachter Kleidung" verstehen die Forscher "Bilder in Unterwäsche, provokative Halloween-Kostüme, aufreizendes Posieren in Bikinis und Badesachen."

Das Ergebnis der Studie: Ärztinnen würden sich häufiger "unprofessionell" auf Social Media verhalten als ihre männlichen Kollegen.

"Ärztinnen, Krankenschwestern und andere weibliche Mitarbeiterinnen der Gesundheitsbranche – wir alle können einen Bikini, ein Kleid oder OP-Kleidung tragen. Das ändert nichts daran, wie gut wir in unserem Job sind. Wir können tragen, was wir wollen, wenn wir nicht im Dienst sind und trotzdem ein Leben retten!", mit diesen Worten protestiert Myrhe auf Instagram gegen das Etgebnis der Studie. Inzwischen haben es ihr schon zahlreiche Ärztinnen gleichgetan und unter dem Hashtag #medbikini Fotos von sich in Badekleidung gepostet.