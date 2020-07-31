Ärztinnen protestieren mit Bikini-Fotos gegen Sexismus

Einer Studie zufolge sollen Ärztinnen, die sich online im Bikini zeigen, unprofessioneller wirken. Weltweit sagen Medizinerinnen diesen sexistischen Vorurteilen nun den Kampf an - und zwar im Bikini.
Die Ärztin Candice Myhre sorgte mit einem Instagram-Posting für Aufsehen: Das Bild zeigt die 49-Jährige, wie sie einem Mann am Strand und später im OP das Leben rettet. Abgelichtet wurde sie dabei im Bikini. Dazu schreibt sie: "Dr. Bikini wird Ihr Leben mitten auf dem Ozean retten, wenn Sie von einem Boot getroffen werden".
Der Grund für ihr Instagram-Posting ist eine jüngst veröffentlichte Studie, die besagt, dass Ärztinnen, die in den Sozialen Medien Bilder von sich im Bikini oder Badeanzug teilen, unprofessioneller wirken sollen. Die Gruppe von Wissenschaftlern hatte eine Untersuchung mit dem Titel "Prevalence of unprofessional social media content among young vascular surgeons" (Prävalenz unprofessioneller Social-Media-Inhalte unter jungen Gefäßchirurgen) gestartet. Dafür untersuchten sie über 200 Facebook-, Instagram- und Twitter-Accounts von Ärzten und suchten nach "potenziell unprofessionelle" Bildern. Dazu zählen laut Studie Fotos mit alkoholischen Getränken, in unangebrachter Kleidung sowie das Posten von kontroversen politischen oder religiösen Kommentaren (zum Beispiel Waffenbesitz oder Abtreibung). Unter "unangebrachter Kleidung" verstehen die Forscher "Bilder in Unterwäsche, provokative Halloween-Kostüme, aufreizendes Posieren in Bikinis und Badesachen."
Das Ergebnis der Studie: Ärztinnen würden sich häufiger "unprofessionell" auf Social Media verhalten als ihre männlichen Kollegen.
"Ärztinnen, Krankenschwestern und andere weibliche Mitarbeiterinnen der Gesundheitsbranche – wir alle können einen Bikini, ein Kleid oder OP-Kleidung tragen. Das ändert nichts daran, wie gut wir in unserem Job sind. Wir können tragen, was wir wollen, wenn wir nicht im Dienst sind und trotzdem ein Leben retten!", mit diesen Worten protestiert Myrhe auf Instagram gegen das Etgebnis der Studie. Inzwischen haben es ihr schon zahlreiche Ärztinnen gleichgetan und unter dem Hashtag #medbikini Fotos von sich in Badekleidung gepostet.
Dr Bikini ????will save your life in the middle of the Ocean when you get hit by a boat. I will take you out of the ocean on a surfboard turned into a backboard, tie off your exsanguinating wound with my rash guard, take you to my under equipped urgent care, stabilize you in 1 hour with an IV, oxygen, morphine, fluids, Foley, and put your open femur fracture in Bucks traction, fly you by helicopter to a local hospital, order and interpret all the labs, xrays, CT scans, suture/staple all your wounds, splint your clavicle/ humerus and scapula fractures,sedate you, put a chest tube in your 5 rib fractured hemopneumothorax and fly you by jet to a specialty hospital in another country....all in my you guessed it ???? I am an Emergency Medicine Physician standing in solidarity with female vascular surgeons today. NEWSFLASH: FEMALE DOCTORS CAN WEAR WHATEVER THEY WANT. Female doctors, nurses, NPs/PAs, all healthcare professionals - we can wear a bikini, a dress, or we can wear scrubs. This does not change how good we are at being a healthcare provider. We can wear WHATEVER we want on our free time, and still save your life. Sexism in medicine is alive and well. But we won’t let that stop us. In this ridiculous article published in a well respected medical journal, the vascular surgery authors sought out to determine how many vascular surgeons had participated in what they state is “inappropriate social media behavior”, which they defined as FEMALES IN BIKINIS - BUT GET THIS: NOT MEN IN BATHING SUITS. Other topics considered “inappropriate” were Halloween costumes (should I take down my pregnant nun costume?) GUN CONTROL and politics. The “study” was written by 3 men who created fake social media accounts to spy on applicants. My dad who was a triple boarded cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon would not approve of their study. Especially since he liked gardening in a speedo. Women in medicine: whether you’re a nurse, medical student, resident, an attending, post your favorite bikini pic/dress pic/halloween pic/anything today and tag me, and #medbikini . We have to drown out the sexism in medicine and keep it moving. It’s 2020 people. Sexism is cancelled.
