Jamie Foxx trauert um seine Schwester (36)
© Getty

"Mein Herz ist zerbrochen"

Jamie Foxx trauert um seine Schwester (36)

DeOndra Dixon starb im Alter von nur 36 Jahren: 'Mein Herz ist in eine Million Stücke zerbrochen'

Hollywood-Star Jamie Foxx (52, "Django Unchained", "Baby Driver") trauert um seine mit 36 Jahren verstorbene Schwester. "Mein Herz ist in eine Million Stücke zerbrochen", schrieb Foxx am Montag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram. Seine Schwester DeOndra Dixon, die das Down-Syndrom hatte, beschrieb er als "helles Licht". Sie habe es geliebt zu tanzen und jede Gelegenheit genutzt, auf der Tanzfläche zu stehen.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music... Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers... ????????????

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) am

 
"Obwohl der Schmerz unglaublich ist, muss ich lächeln, wenn ich an all die schönen Erinnerungen denke, die sie mir hinterlassen hat", schrieb der Schauspieler. Dazu postete er mehrere gemeinsame Fotos. Über die Todesursache machte er keine Angaben.
 
Dixon war zeitweise Botschafterin der "Global Down Syndrome Foundation". Die Stiftung erinnerte am Montag in einem Nachruf an die 1984 in Texas geborene jüngere Schwester des Oscar-Preisträgers ("Ray"). Sie machte dort ihren Schulabschluss und siedelte später nach Kalifornien um, wo sie mit der Foxx-Familie lebte, wie "People.com" berichtete.

