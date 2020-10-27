Jamie Foxx trauert um seine Schwester (36)

DeOndra Dixon starb im Alter von nur 36 Jahren: 'Mein Herz ist in eine Million Stücke zerbrochen'

Hollywood-Star Jamie Foxx (52, "Django Unchained", "Baby Driver") trauert um seine mit 36 Jahren verstorbene Schwester. "Mein Herz ist in eine Million Stücke zerbrochen", schrieb Foxx am Montag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram. Seine Schwester DeOndra Dixon, die das Down-Syndrom hatte, beschrieb er als "helles Licht". Sie habe es geliebt zu tanzen und jede Gelegenheit genutzt, auf der Tanzfläche zu stehen.

"Obwohl der Schmerz unglaublich ist, muss ich lächeln, wenn ich an all die schönen Erinnerungen denke, die sie mir hinterlassen hat", schrieb der Schauspieler. Dazu postete er mehrere gemeinsame Fotos. Über die Todesursache machte er keine Angaben.

Dixon war zeitweise Botschafterin der "Global Down Syndrome Foundation". Die Stiftung erinnerte am Montag in einem Nachruf an die 1984 in Texas geborene jüngere Schwester des Oscar-Preisträgers ("Ray"). Sie machte dort ihren Schulabschluss und siedelte später nach Kalifornien um, wo sie mit der Foxx-Familie lebte, wie "People.com" berichtete.