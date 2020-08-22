Sonderthema:

22. August 2020 14:14

"Red Hot Chilli Peppers"-Gitarrist ist gestorben

Jack Sherman ist mit 64 Jahren gestorben.
Die Kult-Rockband trauert um ihr Mitglied Jack Sherman. Am Samstag gaben Red Hot Chilli Peppers den Tod ihres ehemaligen Gitarristen auf Instagram bekannt.

Die Band rund um Frontmann Anthony Kiedis wünscht dem verstorbenen Musiker "eine ruhige Fahrt ins Jenseits".

"Er war ein einzigartiger Typ und wir danken ihm für all die guten wie schlechten Zeiten sowie die dazwischen", so die Band. 

Ein Jahr nach Gründung der Band stieß Sherman zur Gruppe. Mit ihm entstand auch 1984 das Debütalbum "The Red Hot Chili Peppers".

