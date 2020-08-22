22. August 2020 14:14
"Red Hot Chilli Peppers"-Gitarrist ist gestorben
We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.
Die Band rund um Frontmann Anthony Kiedis wünscht dem verstorbenen Musiker "eine ruhige Fahrt ins Jenseits".
"Er war ein einzigartiger Typ und wir danken ihm für all die guten wie schlechten Zeiten sowie die dazwischen", so die Band.
Ein Jahr nach Gründung der Band stieß Sherman zur Gruppe. Mit ihm entstand auch 1984 das Debütalbum "The Red Hot Chili Peppers".
