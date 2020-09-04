04. September 2020 15:35
Salma Hayek: Sexy Bikini-Show zum 54. Geburtstag
"Ratet mal, wer 54 wird! Übrigens, das ist kein Throwback-Foto" - mit diesen Bildern schickt Salma Hayek Geburtstagsgrüße aus dem Urlaub in Griechenland an ihre Fans. Und das Alter ist der Beauty wirklich kaum anzumerken. Im knappen Badeanzug posiert sie am Weg zum Strand auf Mykonos und präsentiert stolz ihren Traumkörper.
I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨ Estoy muy agradecida y orgullosa de todos y cada unos de mis 54 años. Gracias por todos las felicitaciones, especialmente a mis fans que hicieron un Instagram especial para mi cumpleaños. ¡Qué regalo! @salmahappybirthday ✨
Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday! Thank you Marjo for turning into a photographer during the vacation! ¿Quien creen que cumple 54 años mañana? Por cierto, ¡esto no es un Throwback Thursday! ¡Gracias Marjo por convertirte en fotógrafa durante las vacaciones! #birthdayweek #virgo ♍️
