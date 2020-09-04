Sonderthema:

04. September 2020 15:35

Salma Hayek: Sexy Bikini-Show zum 54. Geburtstag

Dass Salma Hayek am 2. September ihren 54. Geburtstag gefeiert hat, ist bei diesen Bildern kaum zu glauben.

"Ratet mal, wer 54 wird! Übrigens, das ist kein Throwback-Foto" - mit diesen Bildern schickt Salma Hayek Geburtstagsgrüße aus dem Urlaub in Griechenland an ihre Fans. Und das Alter ist der Beauty wirklich kaum anzumerken. Im knappen Badeanzug posiert sie am Weg zum Strand auf Mykonos und präsentiert stolz ihren Traumkörper.

 

 

 

