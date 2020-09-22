oe24.at E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Sylvester Stallone trauert um Mutter
© Getty Images

Todesfall

Sylvester Stallone trauert um Mutter

Jackie Stallone, Mutter von Sylvester Stallone, starb mit 98 Jahren.

Hollywood-Action-Star Sylvester Stallone trauert um seine Mutter Jackie. Wie sein Bruder Frank Stallone nun auf Instagram mitteilte starb Jackie mit 98 Jahren im Schlaf. Die bekannte US-Astrologin hatte vier Kinder, sieben Enkerl und drei Urenkerl.

This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II . I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal . I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy. @officialslystallone

Sylvester kümmerte sich immer gut um sie

Frank gibt Einblick über die engen Familienbande und schreibt zu einigen Bildern seiner Mama: „Mein Bruder Sylvester hat sich ihr ganzes Leben lang um sie gekümmert, als wäre sie eine Königin.“ Nun könne Frank sie nicht mehr anrufen oder sich von ihr anschreien lassen, wenn er wieder geheiratet habe, meint der Bruder des Actionstars mit noch ein bisschen Humor dazu.

