29. Dezember 2019 17:54
Sarkissova zeigt sich bei Botox-Behandlung
Provokation. „Ich mache das schon seit Jahren. Es tut nicht weh“, schreibt Dancing Stars-Jurorin Karina Sarkissova auf Instagram – und postet dazu ein Mini-Video, das sie bei einer Botox-Behandlung zeigt. „Ich freue mich über eure Aufmerksamkeit“, schreibt sie dann noch mit Augenzwinkern dazu – und die ist ihr mit so einem Filmchen sicher. Viele Fans posten aufgeregt darunter. „Das hast du gar nicht nötig“, schreibt einer ihrer Verehrer entsetzt.
Die Ballerina bleibt cool und steht zu ihrer Anti-Falten-Kur zum Jahreswechsel. Respekt!
Giving back to the nature what I was taking for years ... )) and don’t worry it doesn’t hurt , it doesn’t change the way I look , and I do it since 7 years ))) , so nothing new will happens to me , and I have nothing against it if you feed your skin with vitamins and some acids to make it look and feel better!!! )) ????????????❤️❤️❤️.... go for it if you like , and don’t if you are against it !!! #feelbeautiful #feelfree
