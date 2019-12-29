Sonderthema:

29. Dezember 2019 17:54

Sarkissova zeigt sich bei Botox-Behandlung

Posting auf Instagram regt auf

Sarkissova zeigt sich bei Botox-Behandlung

Autsch! Eine Ballerina wie Sarkissova kennt keinen Botox-Schmerz.

Provokation. „Ich mache das schon seit Jahren. Es tut nicht weh“, schreibt Dancing Stars-Jurorin Karina Sarkissova auf Insta­gram – und postet dazu ein Mini-Video, das sie bei einer Botox-Behandlung zeigt. „Ich freue mich über eure Aufmerksamkeit“, schreibt sie dann noch mit Augenzwinkern dazu – und die ist ihr mit so einem Filmchen sicher. Viele Fans posten aufgeregt darunter. „Das hast du gar nicht nötig“, schreibt einer ihrer Verehrer entsetzt.

Die Ballerina bleibt cool und steht zu ihrer Anti-Falten-Kur zum Jahreswechsel. Respekt!

