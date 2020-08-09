oe24.at E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Ronaldo: Verrät dieses Posting seine Zukunft?
"Zeit zum Nachdenken"

Ronaldo: Verrät dieses Posting seine Zukunft?

Ronaldo spricht nach dem CL-Aus mit Juventus von einer "Zeit zum Nachdenken"

Fußball-Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hat nach dem frühen Aus mit Juventus Turin in der Champions League eine gründliche Analyse des Scheiterns angekündigt. "Jetzt ist Zeit zum Nachdenken, Zeit um die Höhen und Tiefen zu analysieren, weil man sich nur durch kritisches Nachdenken verbessern kann", schrieb der Portugiese nach dem Achtelfinal-K.o. gegen Olympique Lyon auf Instagram.
 
 
Er sei stolz auf den Meistertitel und seine Tore für Juve und das Nationalteam, "aber die Fans erwarten mehr von uns. Und wir müssen liefern."
 
Zur Entscheidung seines Clubs, sich von Trainer Maurizio Sarri zu trennen und Ex-Nationalspieler Andrea Pirlo als Nachfolger zu verpflichten, äußerte sich Ronaldo nicht. Auch Gerüchte um einen möglichen Weggang aus Turin kommentierte der 35-Jährige nicht. "Möge es die kurze Urlaubspause uns allen erlauben, die besten Entscheidungen für die Zukunft zu treffen und stärker und noch engagierter als je zuvor zurückzukommen", schrieb er.

