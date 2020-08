Moderatoren-Legende denkt, sein Mikro wäre aus - gefeuert!

Thom Brenneman is, in my opinion, one of the better announcers out there today. Why couldn't it be Joe Buck saying this? Why are we cursed with having to listen to Joe @Buck as if karma is paying us back for something we did in a previous life? pic.twitter.com/8uuxd9fPKV

— Joe Bag O'Donuts (@JoeyNada76) August 20, 2020