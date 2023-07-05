Aktrice zeigt romantisches Schmusebild im Netz.
Schauspielerin Julia Roberts (55) hat zum 21. Hochzeitstag ein seltenes Foto mit Ehemann Danny Moder geteilt.
Kussfoto des Paares
Auf Instagram postete sie am Dienstag ein Foto , auf dem das Paar sich küsst. Umgeben von zwei Explosions-Emojis schrieb sie dazu "21" sowie die Hashtags "#truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout" (auf Deutsch: "Wahre Liebe", "Verdammt ja" und "Von jetzt an").
Verliebt und drei gemeinsame Kinder
Ihren Mann Danny Moder lernte die US-Amerikanerin am Set von "The Mexican" (2001) kennen, ein Jahr später heiratete sie den Kameramann. Gemeinsam haben sie drei Kinder: Die Zwillinge Hazel und Phinnaeus (18) sowie Henry Daniel (16).
50 Jahre alt: Happy Birthday Julia Roberts
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Anfänge: Das Lächeln war schon immer groß.
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Mit George Clooney verbindet die Schauspielerin eine langjährige Freundschaft.
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Legendär: Julia als "Pretty Woman" mit Millionär Richard Gere an ihrer Seite...
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
...´von den Kritiken wurde der Film nicht sehr gut bewertet...
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
... das Filmpublikum mochte ihn umso mehr....
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
... bis heute ist der Film ein absoluter Klassiker!
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Einer ihrer Ex-Freunde: Benjamin Bratt
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Sie und Danny Moder sind seit Juli 2002 verheiratet.
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Die Verbindung war am Anfang ein Skandal - Danny war noch anderweitig liiert....
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Zwillinge!
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Schwanger mit Henry
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Zusammen haben sie drei Kinder: Die Zwillinge Hazel und Phinnaeus und Henry
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Die Schauspielerin lebt ein normales Leben mit ihren Kids, wann immer sie kann.
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Mal blond...
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
.... mal braun
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
2001 gab es für ihre Rolle in Erin Brockovich den Oscar als beste Darstellerin!
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Ein Kuss gegen die Trennungs-Gerüchte.
© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at
Derzeit macht Julia Werbung für Calzedonia.