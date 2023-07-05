Alles zu oe24VIP
05.07.23, 10:21
Danny Moder, Julia Roberts
©Getty, Instagram

Hochzeitstag

Seltenes Foto: Julia Roberts postet Kuss mit Ehemann

Aktrice zeigt romantisches Schmusebild im Netz.

Schauspielerin Julia Roberts (55) hat zum 21. Hochzeitstag ein seltenes Foto mit Ehemann Danny Moder geteilt.

 

Kussfoto des Paares

Auf Instagram postete sie am  Dienstag ein Foto , auf dem das Paar sich küsst. Umgeben von zwei Explosions-Emojis schrieb sie dazu "21" sowie die Hashtags "#truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout" (auf Deutsch: "Wahre Liebe", "Verdammt ja" und "Von jetzt an").

Verliebt und drei gemeinsame Kinder

Ihren Mann Danny Moder lernte die US-Amerikanerin am Set von "The Mexican" (2001) kennen, ein Jahr später heiratete sie den Kameramann. Gemeinsam haben sie drei Kinder: Die Zwillinge Hazel und Phinnaeus (18) sowie Henry Daniel (16).

50 Jahre alt: Happy Birthday Julia Roberts

  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 1/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 2/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 3/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 4/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 5/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 6/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 7/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 8/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 9/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 10/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 11/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 12/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 13/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 14/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 15/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 16/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 17/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 18/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 19/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 20/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 21/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 22/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 23/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 24/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 25/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 26/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 27/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 28/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 29/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 30/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 31/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern
  • Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern 32/32
    Julia Roberts - Ihr Leben in Bildern

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Anfänge: Das Lächeln war schon immer groß.

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Mit George Clooney verbindet die Schauspielerin eine langjährige Freundschaft.

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Legendär: Julia als "Pretty Woman" mit Millionär Richard Gere an ihrer Seite...

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

...´von den Kritiken wurde der Film nicht sehr gut bewertet...

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

... das Filmpublikum mochte ihn umso mehr....

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

... bis heute ist der Film ein absoluter Klassiker!

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Einer ihrer Ex-Freunde: Benjamin Bratt

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Sie und Danny Moder sind seit Juli 2002 verheiratet.

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Die Verbindung war am Anfang ein Skandal - Danny war noch anderweitig liiert....

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Zwillinge!

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Schwanger mit Henry

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Zusammen haben sie drei Kinder: Die Zwillinge Hazel und Phinnaeus und Henry

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Die Schauspielerin lebt ein normales Leben mit ihren Kids, wann immer sie kann.

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Mal blond...

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

.... mal braun

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

2001 gab es für ihre Rolle in Erin Brockovich den Oscar als beste Darstellerin!

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Ein Kuss gegen die Trennungs-Gerüchte.

© Photo Press Service/www.pps.at

Derzeit macht Julia Werbung für Calzedonia.

