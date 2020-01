Netz lacht über Brexit-Briefmarke der Post

The Austrian post has printed a special #Brexit stamp. The problem is that they printed them for the previous date. Solution: score out the old date and print on the new one. And no, this is not a joke but rather some very fine trolling. https://t.co/oC1GvWWbsP https://t.co/Dp7SIP6fyZ

— Dr Sarah Louise Nash (@sarah_wien) January 30, 2020