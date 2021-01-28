Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
oe24.at E-Paper Sport
Startseite Sportdaten-Center American Football Baseball Basketball Biathlon Eishockey Fussball Fussball Bundesliga Fussball 2. Liga Fussball International Fussball Europacup Fussball Nationalteam Motorsport Nordische Kombination Ski-Alpin Skilanglauf Skispringen Sportmix Stars & Sport Tennis US Sports Wintersport Sportdaten
F1-Wertungen F1-Rennkalender Motorsport-News
Logo
E-Paper Sport
E-Paper Sport
Wien stark bewölkt 6º C
Alles zu oe24plus
Click&Win
Click&Win Coins
oe24 Login
Login
Sportdaten:
  1. Sport
  2. Motorsport-News
  3. Formel 1
Uhr
Formel 1: Netz lacht über Vettels Halb-Glatze
©AstonMartin/Formel1/Twitter

Zum Start bei Aston Martin

Formel 1: Netz lacht über Vettels Halb-Glatze

Teilen Twittern

Überraschung beim Start seines neuen Formel-1-Teams: Star-Pilot Sebastian Vettel (33) trägt die Haare jetzt kurz.

Sebastian Vettel wechselte von Ferrari zu Aston Martin. Am Mittwoch hat der 33-Jährige zum ersten Mal sein neues Formel-1-Team besucht. Mit großer Freude hat Aston Martin den Vierfach-Weltmeister empfangen.
 
Für besonders viel Gesprächsstoff sorgte dabei überraschenderweise aber vor allem Vettels neue Frisur. Er trägt jetzt eine Halb-Glatze.
 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@astonmartinf1)

Neues Team, neuer Haarschnitt

Auf dem von Aston Martin via Twitter veröffentlichte Video, filmte man den 33-Jährigen bei seinem ersten Besuch im künftigen Rennstall.
 
Für eine Überraschung bei seinen Fans sorgte der Deutsche dabei mit einem neuen Kurzhaarschnitt. Wie in den Video-Clips zu sehen ist trennte sich der 33-jährige Sebastian Vettel ganz offenbar von seiner einstigen Wuschel-Frisur und trägt sein Haar jetzt kurz. 
 
 

Vor allem im Netz sorgt die "Corona-Frisur" für einige Lacher. Ein Twitter-User will den mehrfachen Weltmeister sogar mit Prinz William verwechseln. Ein anderer User schreibt: "Aston Martins neues F1-Auto ist so schnell, dass es sogar Vettels Haare unter dem Helm weggeweht hat.

 

   

 

   

 

oe24 entdecken