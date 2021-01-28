Sebastian Vettel wechselte von Ferrari zu Aston Martin. Am Mittwoch hat der 33-Jährige zum ersten Mal sein neues Formel-1-Team besucht. Mit großer Freude hat Aston Martin den Vierfach-Weltmeister empfangen.

Für besonders viel Gesprächsstoff sorgte dabei überraschenderweise aber vor allem Vettels neue Frisur. Er trägt jetzt eine Halb-Glatze.

Auf dem von Aston Martin via Twitter veröffentlichte Video, filmte man den 33-Jährigen bei seinem ersten Besuch im künftigen Rennstall.

Für eine Überraschung bei seinen Fans sorgte der Deutsche dabei mit einem neuen Kurzhaarschnitt. Wie in den Video-Clips zu sehen ist trennte sich der 33-jährige Sebastian Vettel ganz offenbar von seiner einstigen Wuschel-Frisur und trägt sein Haar jetzt kurz.

Vor allem im Netz sorgt die "Corona-Frisur" für einige Lacher. Ein Twitter-User will den mehrfachen Weltmeister sogar mit Prinz William verwechseln. Ein anderer User schreibt: "Aston Martins neues F1-Auto ist so schnell, dass es sogar Vettels Haare unter dem Helm weggeweht hat.

Seb Vettel or Prince William? Where’s his hair gone? https://t.co/KAmgQ6bqGF — Nick Jones (@NickOfJones) January 27, 2021

I’m just saying that @AstonMartinF1’s car is so fast that it even took Vettel’s hair off under his helmet! #F1 #Formula1 #FormulaOne pic.twitter.com/gpOIoqXuMI — Péter Tepliczky (@Pekkamoto) January 27, 2021

Vettel got his hair cut to make himself 1.67 grams lighter and that’s how he’s gonna be a world champion — Laura (@Diiscoking) January 27, 2021