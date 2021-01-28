Überraschung beim Start seines neuen Formel-1-Teams: Star-Pilot Sebastian Vettel (33) trägt die Haare jetzt kurz.
Things you love to se[at]. ???? #WelcomeSeb#IAMF1 pic.twitter.com/vWfBMlYZwW— Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 27, 2021
Neues Team, neuer Haarschnitt
Vor allem im Netz sorgt die "Corona-Frisur" für einige Lacher. Ein Twitter-User will den mehrfachen Weltmeister sogar mit Prinz William verwechseln. Ein anderer User schreibt: "Aston Martins neues F1-Auto ist so schnell, dass es sogar Vettels Haare unter dem Helm weggeweht hat.
Seb Vettel or Prince William? Where’s his hair gone? https://t.co/KAmgQ6bqGF— Nick Jones (@NickOfJones) January 27, 2021
I’m just saying that @AstonMartinF1’s car is so fast that it even took Vettel’s hair off under his helmet! #F1 #Formula1 #FormulaOne pic.twitter.com/gpOIoqXuMI— Péter Tepliczky (@Pekkamoto) January 27, 2021
Vettel got his hair cut to make himself 1.67 grams lighter and that’s how he’s gonna be a world champion— Laura (@Diiscoking) January 27, 2021
Vettel at Aston Martin today. Looks like he is losing his hair. Must have been the stress being at Ferrari— William Gibbs (@gibbswr1971) January 27, 2021
The hair-o-dynamic evolution of Sebastian Vettel.— Lollipopman (@the_lollipopman) January 28, 2021
