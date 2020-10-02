oe24.at E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Formel 1: Honda steigt Ende 2021 aus
Folgen für Red Bull und Alpha Tauri

Motorenhersteller Honda wird am Ende der Saison 2021 nicht mehr in der Formel 1 vertreten sein.

Red Bull und Alpha Tauri haben erst vor Kurzem das "Concorde-Agreement" unterzeichnet, was einem Verbleib in der Königsklasse bis 2025 zur Folge hat. Damit müssen sich Motorsportchef Christian Horner und Berater Helmut Marko am Ende der nächsten Saison einen neuen Power-Unit-Hersteller suchen.

Mehr Infos in Kürze ...

 

 