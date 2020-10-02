Formel 1: Honda steigt Ende 2021 aus

Motorenhersteller Honda wird am Ende der Saison 2021 nicht mehr in der Formel 1 vertreten sein.
Red Bull und Alpha Tauri haben erst vor Kurzem das "Concorde-Agreement" unterzeichnet, was einem Verbleib in der Königsklasse bis 2025 zur Folge hat. Damit müssen sich Motorsportchef Christian Horner und Berater Helmut Marko am Ende der nächsten Saison einen neuen Power-Unit-Hersteller suchen.
Mehr Infos in Kürze ...
Honda to Conclude Participation in FIA Formula One World Championship.— Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) October 2, 2020
Honda have announced they will say goodbye to F1 at the end of 2021— Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2020
Red Bull – on behalf of both their works team and AlphaTauri – remain committed to Formula 1 beyond 2021 until at least the end of 2025#F1