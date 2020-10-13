oe24.at E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Wiener Student will sich die Bachelorette angeln
© TVNOW

Kuppelshow

Wiener Student will sich die Bachelorette angeln

Am 14.10. geht es los und 20 Kerle buhlen um Bachelorette Melissa.

In der siebten Staffel haben sich 20 Single-Männer auf den Weg nach Griechenland gemacht, um die bezaubernde Melissa von sich zu überzeugen. In insgesamt acht Folgen müssen sie beweisen, dass sie echtes Traummann-Potential haben – und zittern, wenn die hübsche Single-Lady Rosen an ihre Favoriten verteilt. Denn so unterschiedlich die Liebesanwärter auch sind, eines haben sie alle gemeinsam: Sie wollen das Herz der Bachelorette für sich gewinnen!

Daniel: "Habe Wettkampfgedanken"

Auch der Österreicher Daniel will sich die fesche Brünette anlachen!  Daniel ist ein echtes Power-Paket! Ob Skifahren, Fußball oder Mountainbiking – Sport war schon immer seine Leidenschaft und hat dazu geführt, dass er keine Konkurrenzsituation scheut: "Seit ich denken kann, habe ich Wettkampfgedanken. Ich battle mich mit anderen schon seit ich ein kleiner Junge bin." Im Kampf um das Herz der Bachelorette möchte der 24-Jährige vor allem seinen österreichischen Charme einsetzen und zeigen, was ihn als Naturburschen aus den Bergen so besonders macht.
 
 
Obwohl er kein Problem damit hat, auf Frauen zuzugehen, blieb ihm bisher das Glück einer funktionierenden langfristigen Beziehung verwehrt. Weil der Österreicher zu 100 Prozent hinter seiner Partnerin stehen möchte, will der Wahl-Wiener nichts überstürzen. Sollte die Bachelorette ihn überzeugen, dürfte sie sich auf einen Mann freuen, der wirklich den Abwasch macht. Denn Daniel, der zusammen mit seinem Bruder in einer WG lebt, hat einen Putzfimmel und folgt auch im Haushalt seinem Motto: "Always be the hardest worker in the room." 
 
"Bachelorette": Alle Infos und Sendungen findet ihr auf TVNOW.at
 

