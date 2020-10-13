Am 14.10. geht es los und 20 Kerle buhlen um Bachelorette Melissa.

In der siebten Staffel haben sich 20 Single-Männer auf den Weg nach Griechenland gemacht, um die bezaubernde Melissa von sich zu überzeugen. In insgesamt acht Folgen müssen sie beweisen, dass sie echtes Traummann-Potential haben – und zittern, wenn die hübsche Single-Lady Rosen an ihre Favoriten verteilt. Denn so unterschiedlich die Liebesanwärter auch sind, eines haben sie alle gemeinsam: Sie wollen das Herz der Bachelorette für sich gewinnen!

Daniel: "Habe Wettkampfgedanken"

Auch der Österreicher Daniel will sich die fesche Brünette anlachen! Daniel ist ein echtes Power-Paket! Ob Skifahren, Fußball oder Mountainbiking – Sport war schon immer seine Leidenschaft und hat dazu geführt, dass er keine Konkurrenzsituation scheut: "Seit ich denken kann, habe ich Wettkampfgedanken. Ich battle mich mit anderen schon seit ich ein kleiner Junge bin." Im Kampf um das Herz der Bachelorette möchte der 24-Jährige vor allem seinen österreichischen Charme einsetzen und zeigen, was ihn als Naturburschen aus den Bergen so besonders macht.