Nach Zusammenbruch: So schlecht geht es Elton John
Elton John: Verabschiedung mit Ovationen
I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx ???? @bengibsonphoto
Lugenentzündung
Mit fortschreitendem Alter - Elton John ist 72 Jahre alt - ist eine Lungenentzündung besonders ernst zu nehmen. Wird sie nicht gut oder lange genug behandelt, vielleicht verschleppt, kann es zu ernsten Komplikationen kommen, die im schlimmsten Falle zu lebensbedrohlichen Situationen führen. Ein normaler Verlauf lässt sich in sechs bis acht Wochen ausheilen. Für Elton John heißt es nun, dass er eine lange Pause einzulegen hat.
