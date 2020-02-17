Nach Zusammenbruch: So schlecht geht es Elton John

Große Sorge: Pop-Legende Elton John hat wegen gesundheitlicher Probleme ein Konzert im neuseeländischen Auckland abbrechen müssen. "Ich habe meine Stimme komplett verloren, es tut mir so leid", sagte der 72-jährige Musiker örtlichen Medienberichten zufolge unter Tränen, bevor er am Sonntag von der Bühne begleitet wurde. Er wollte gerade den Song "Daniel" singen, wie es weiter hieß.

Elton John: Verabschiedung mit Ovationen

Das Publikum im ausverkauften Mount-Smart-Stadion habe den britischen Sänger mit Ovationen verabschiedet. Elton John schrieb später auf Instagram, bei ihm sei zuvor eine Lungenentzündung festgestellt worden. Dennoch habe er sich entschlossen, aufzutreten. "Ich bin enttäuscht, zutiefst verärgert, und es tut mir leid. Ich habe alles gegeben. Vielen Dank für eure außergewöhnliche Unterstützung und all die Liebe, die ihr mir bei der heutigen Vorstellung entgegengebracht habt", ergänzte er. Für Dienstag und Donnerstag waren zwei weitere Konzerte in Auckland geplant, wie es weiter hieß.

Lugenentzündung

Mit fortschreitendem Alter - Elton John ist 72 Jahre alt - ist eine Lungenentzündung besonders ernst zu nehmen. Wird sie nicht gut oder lange genug behandelt, vielleicht verschleppt, kann es zu ernsten Komplikationen kommen, die im schlimmsten Falle zu lebensbedrohlichen Situationen führen. Ein normaler Verlauf lässt sich in sechs bis acht Wochen ausheilen. Für Elton John heißt es nun, dass er eine lange Pause einzulegen hat.

Oscar für John

Der britische Pianist, Sänger und Komponist war erst vor wenigen Tagen bei der Oscar-Gala in Hollywood für das beste Originallied ausgezeichnet worden. John und sein langjähriger Schreibpartner Bernie Taupin gewannen mit dem Song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" aus dem Film "Rocketman" über das Leben des Sängers. Zuvor hatte dieser das üppig arrangierte Lied während der Gala gesungen.