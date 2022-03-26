Kommentator nennt Eiskunstläuferin live im TV "Schlampe"

Mega-Eklat bei der Eiskunstlauf-WM im französischen Montpellier. Die beiden Kommentatoren Simon Reed (74) und Nicky Slater (63) nannten die kanadische Meagan Duhamel „Bitch from Canada“ (Schlampe aus Kanada). Die Beschimpfung war dabei im offiziellen Live-Stream der WM deutlich zu hören.

Der Weltverband ISU reagierte sofort und entließ das Duo umgehend. „Die ISU verurteilt aufs Schärfste diskriminierende Äußerungen. Wir sind schockiert über ihre Sprache“, heißt es in einer Mitteilung. Die beiden Kommentatoren sollen nie mehr eingesetzt werden.

Simon Reed hat sich auf Twitter von der Mannschaftsolympiasiegerin von Pyeongchang 2018 entschuldigt - Meagan Duhamel nahm diese auch an.

I spoke to @mhjd_85 and apologised.Meagan understood that my off mic joke was hinting at the most reckless thing that Nicky could have said. Meagan accepts this, knows that I’m a big fan of hers, that it’s really unfortunate it was heard out of context. We hope to meet for a beer