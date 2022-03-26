Alles zu oe24Plus
  1. Sport
  2. Sportmix
| 26. März 2022 | 13:19 Uhr
Kommentator nennt Eiskunstläuferin live im TV "Schlampe"
©Getty

Mega-Eklat bei der WM

Kommentator nennt Eiskunstläuferin live im TV "Schlampe"

Artikel teilen

Die beiden Kommentatoren Simon Reed und Nicky Slater beschimpften die kanadische Sportlerin Meagan Duhamel 

Mega-Eklat bei der Eiskunstlauf-WM im französischen Montpellier. Die beiden Kommentatoren Simon Reed (74) und Nicky Slater (63) nannten die kanadische Meagan Duhamel „Bitch from Canada“ (Schlampe aus Kanada). Die Beschimpfung war dabei im offiziellen Live-Stream der WM deutlich zu hören.

Duo entlassen

Der Weltverband ISU reagierte sofort und entließ das Duo umgehend. „Die ISU verurteilt aufs Schärfste diskriminierende Äußerungen. Wir sind schockiert über ihre Sprache“, heißt es in einer Mitteilung. Die beiden Kommentatoren sollen nie mehr eingesetzt werden.

Simon Reed hat sich auf Twitter von der Mannschaftsolympiasiegerin von Pyeongchang 2018 entschuldigt - Meagan Duhamel nahm diese auch an.

  

  
  



