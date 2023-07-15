Tschechin Vondrousova überraschend Wimbledon-Siegerin

Die Überraschungs-Siegerin bei den All England Tennis Championships in Wimbledon heißt Marketa Vondrousova.
Die 24-jährige, ungesetzte Tschechin, die vor einigen Jahren schon einmal im Roland-Garros-Finale gestanden war, vermasselte der neuerlich im Wimbledon-Finale gescheiterten Ons Jabeur den geschichtsträchtigen Sieg mit einem ungefährdeten 6:4,6:4-Erfolg.
Die Highlights aus Wimbledon
Jabeur muss damit auch nach ihrem insgesamt dritten Major-Finale weiter darauf warten, den ersten Grand-Slam-Titel überhaupt für Afrika zu holen.
Jabeur legte besseren Start hin
Jabeur hatte mit einem Break zum 2:0 den besseren Start hingelegt, kassierte aber selbst das Break zum 1:2. Auch eine 4:2-Führung vermochte die Tunesierin nicht zu nutzen. Als Vondrousova der Favoritin zum 5:4 den Aufschlag abnahm, ließ sich die Tschechin diese Führung nicht mehr nehmen. Zu null wandelte sie das 2:4 nach 40 Minuten in ein 6:4.
Auch im zweiten Durchgang hagelte es Breaks auf beiden Seiten. In den ersten fünf Games brachte nur Jabeur ihren Aufschlag durch, einen 3:1-Vorsprung konnte sie aber nicht halten. Danach ging es mit dem Aufschlag bis ins neunte Game, die Linkshänderin aus Prag nahm Jabeur den Aufschlag zum 5:4 ab und verwertete danach nach 80 Minuten den zweiten Matchball.