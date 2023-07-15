Alles zu oe24VIP
15.07.23, 16:30
Vondrousova
©Getty Images

Jabeur verpasst historische Chance

Tschechin Vondrousova überraschend Wimbledon-Siegerin

Teilen

Die Überraschungs-Siegerin bei den All England Tennis Championships in Wimbledon heißt Marketa Vondrousova.  

Die 24-jährige, ungesetzte Tschechin, die vor einigen Jahren schon einmal im Roland-Garros-Finale gestanden war, vermasselte der neuerlich im Wimbledon-Finale gescheiterten Ons Jabeur den geschichtsträchtigen Sieg mit einem ungefährdeten 6:4,6:4-Erfolg.

Die Highlights aus Wimbledon

  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 1/96
    Tag 1: Novak Djokovic mit besonderer Rasenpflege
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 2/96
    Tag 1: Djokovic probiert bei seinem Auftakt-Match Becker-Rolle mal anders
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 3/96
    Tag 1: Die Britin Jodie Burrage feiert ihren ersten Sieg in Wimbledon
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 4/96
    Tag 1: Die erste Regenunterbrechung lässt in Wimbledon nicht lange auf sich warten
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 5/96
    Tag 1: Bitte warten! Trotz Regen harren die Fans auf ihren Plätzen aus
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 6/96
    Tag 1: Die einfallsreichen Outfits der Fans gefallen auch Tennis-Ass Jasmine Paolini
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 7/96
    Tag 1: Formel-1-Legende Jackie Stewart lässt sich den Auftakt im Rasen-Mekka nicht entgehen
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 8/96
    Tag 2: Royaler Besuch: Herzogin Kate verfolgte das Spiel Peniston vs. Murray
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 9/96
    Tag 2: Direkt neben Kate nahmen Roger Federer und seine Frau Platz
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 10/96
    Tag 2: Österreichs Tennis-Ass Thiem im Duell gegen Tsitsipas: Das Match wurde wegen Regen unterbrochen
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 11/96
    Tag 2: Auch am zweiten Tag von Wimbledon gab es Regenschauer
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 12/96
    Tag 3: Hoher Besuch auch am dritten Tag von Wimbledon: David Beckham mit seiner Mutter Sandra
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 13/96
    Tag 3: Ein begeisterter Fan mit Tennis-Hut
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 14/96
    Tag 3: Survival-Experte Bear Grylls und seine Frau Shara. Rechts daneben Moderator Melvyn Bragg
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 15/96
    Tag 3: Auch der dritte Tag von Wimbledon war von Regen geprägt
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 16/96
    Tag 3: Novak Djokovic beim Training
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 17/96
    Tag 3: Dominic Thiem zeigt gegen Tsitsipas vollen Einsatz
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 18/96
    Tag 3: Tsitsipas: Licht-Schatten-Spiel in Wimbledon
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 19/96
    Tag 4: Leider erhält man für gute Haltungsnoten auch in Wimbledon keinen Extrapunkt.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 20/96
    Tag 4: Auch wenn der Regen sich verzogen hat, die Schirme bleiben zur Sicherheit
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 21/96
    Tag 4: Lokalmatador Liam Broady gelingt die große Sensation: Er wirft Casper Ruud in Runde 2 raus.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 22/96
    Tag 4: Der Argentinier Tomas Martin Etcheverry versucht es artistisch
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 23/96
    Tag 4: JJ Wolf versucht Bublik mit Kriegsbemalung einzuschüchtern.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 24/96
    Tag 4: Das ist Fairplay: Gute Laune nach dem Spiel zwischen Anet Kontaveit und Marie Bouzkova.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 25/96
    Tag 5: Stan Wawrinka bei seinem Match gegen Novak Djokovic...
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 26/96
    Tag 5: ...Dem Serben ging es aber nicht besser. Auch sein Hintern küsste den Boden.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 27/96
    Tag 5: ''Avengers''-Star Tom Hiddleston genoss die Wimbledon-Show
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 28/96
    Tag 5: Während an den ersten Tagen noch Regen für Unmut sorgte, wurde es an Tag 5 richtig heiß. Da darf ein kühles Bier nicht fehlen!
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 29/96
    Tag 5: Royaler Besuch - Lady Amelia Windsor (27), Model und Mitglied der britischen Königsfamilie, mit ihrem Vater George Windsor
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 30/96
    Tag 5: Jon Bon Jovi brachte den Mund nicht mehr zu.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 31/96
    Tag 6: Rund um Wimbledon gibt es in London nichts, was es nicht gibt.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 32/96
    Tag 6: Die Serbin Natalija Stevanovic gibt alles um den Ball noch zu erreichen.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 33/96
    Tag 6: Wie jedes Jahr lässt sich auch Vogue-Chefin Anna Wintour den Rasen-Klassiker nicht entgehen.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 34/96
    Tag 6: Schrei der Erleichterung - Alcaraz zittert sich ins Achtelfinale.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 35/96
    Tag 6: Caroline Garcie beendet den Ballwechsel elegant.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 36/96
    Tag 6: Auch Diskussionen mit den Schiedsrichtern stehen an der Tagesordnung.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 37/96
    Tag 6: Auch Ex-Wimbledon-Champion Billie Jean King lässt sich in Wimbledon feiern.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 38/96
    Tag 6: Für Schauspielerin Emily Atack dürfte Carlos Alcaraz ein absoluter Hingucker sein.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 39/96
    Tag 6: Wer seinen Regenschirm vergisst, muss in Wimbledon improvisieren können.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 40/96
    Tag 6: Synchron-Talente: Sam Ryder und Hannah Waddingham sind begeistert.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 41/96
    Tag 7: Der Rasen in Wimbledon wird täglich gepflegt
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 42/96
    Tag 7: Stefanos Tsitsipas ist auch im Doppel mit Bruder Petros erfolgreich
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 43/96
    Tag 7: Die Fans versuchen überall einen Blick auf die Plätze zu erhaschen.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 44/96
    Tag 7: Wunderkind Andrejewa zieht mit 16 Jahren ins Achtelfinale ein
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 45/96
    Tag 7: Die Tschechin Marie Bouzkova zeigt vollem Einsatz
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 46/96
    Tag 8: Nichts wird dem Zufall überlassen, selbst die Bälle müssen überprüft werden
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 47/96
    Tag 8: Strawbery-Shirts forever, das dachten sich einige Fans bei der Outfit-Wahl
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 48/96
    Tag 8: Bittere Tränen nach dem Aus von Wunderkind Andrejewa
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 49/96
    Tag 8: Ofner-Bezwinger Jiri Lehecka muss gegen Daniil Medwedew im Achtelfinale verletzt aufgeben
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 50/96
    Tag 8: Titelverteidigerin Rybakina muss die verletzte Beatriz Haddad Maia nach ihrer Aufgabe trösten
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 51/96
    Tag 8: Auch bei der Netzhöhe muss regelmäßig nachgemessen werden
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 52/96
    Tag 8: Novak Djokovic hat im Achtelfinale nicht nur mit Hubert Hurkacz zu kämpfen.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 53/96
    Tag 8: Im Doppel sollte man dem Partner vertrauen können
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 54/96
    Tag 8: Sensationsmann Christopher Eubanks nimmt sich Zeit für die Fans nach dem Krimi gegen Tsitsipas.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 55/96
    Tag 8: Public Viewing am Hügel gehört zur großen Tradition von Wimbledon
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 56/96
    Tag 8: Auch wenn sie nicht antreten: Rafael Nadal und Roger Federer dürfen in Wimbledon nicht fehlen.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 57/96
    Tag 9: Während einer Trainingseinheit muss Carlos Alcaraz jede Menge Nachrichten checken.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 58/96
    Tag 9: Bitterer Abschied für die Weltranglisten-Erste Iga Swiatek
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 59/96
    Tag 9: Die Balljungen schwören sich auf den Viertelfinal-Tag ein.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 60/96
    Tag 9: Marketa Vondrousova testet wie rutschig der heilige Rasen ist
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 61/96
    Tag 9: Wenn der Regen kommt, muss jeder Handgriff sitze.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 62/96
    Tag 9: Elina Switolina würde auch als Ballett-Tänzerin gute Figur machen.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 63/96
    Tag 9: Die Ukrainerin Elina Switolina zieht als erste Dame mit Wild Card ins Wimbledon-Halbfinale ein.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 64/96
    Tag 9: Andrej Rublew muss im Viertelfinal-Hit gegen Novak Djokovic an seine Grenzen gehen.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 65/96
    Tag 9: Sinner ist nach dem Sieg gegen APASafiullin jüngster Wimbledon-Halbfinalist seit 2007
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 66/96
    Tag 9: Novak Djokovic hat im Viertelfinale nicht nur mit Andrej Rublew zu kämpfen.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 67/96
    Tag 9: Romeo Beckham und Sandra Georgina West sind Djokovic-Fans.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 68/96
    Tag 10: Auch die Rollstull-Fahrer kämpfen um den Prestige-Titel
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 69/96
    Tag 10: Königlicher Besuch in Wimbledon: Charles schaut mit Camilla im Rasen-Mekka vorbei.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 70/96
    Tag 10: Formel-1-Star George Russell genießt den Tapetenwechsel
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 71/96
    Tag 10: Gute Laune bei Carlos Alcaraz am Weg zum Training
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 72/96
    Tag 10: Selfie-Jäger haben Ex-Kicker Jack Wilshere entdeckt.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 73/96
    Tag 10: Der Traumlauf von Sensationsmann Christopher Eubanks endet im Viertelfinale.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 74/96
    Tag 10: Daniil Medwedew sagt dem Schiedsrichter mal wieder seine Meinung.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 75/96
    Tag 10: Carlos Alcaraz gibt alles für den Erfolg.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 76/96
    Tag 11: Hulk-Schauspieler Eric Bana mag auch den grünen Belag am Tennisplatz
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 77/96
    Tag 11: Marketa Vondrousova kann es nicht glauben - sie steht im Finale.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 78/96
    Tag 11: Der ukrainische Botschafter Vadym Prystaiko gratuliert Switolina zu ihrem Erfolgslauf.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 79/96
    Tag 11: Die Balljungen müssen auf mehr als nur die gelben Filzkugeln aufpassen.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 80/96
    Tag 11: Im Mixed-Doppel kommt der Spaß nicht zu kurz.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 81/96
    Tag 11: Mate Pavic und die Ukrainerin Lyudmyla Kichenok holen den Mixed-Titel.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 82/96
    Tag 11: Aryna Sabalenka hilft auch die beste Ballkontrolle im Halbfinale nichts.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 83/96
    Tag 11: Denn Ons Jabeur setzt sich im Kampf um den Finaleinzug gegen die Belarussin druch.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 84/96
    Tag 12: Cliff Richards lässt sich die Halbfinal-Kracher nicht entgehen
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 85/96
    Tag 12: Prince Edward bietet Djokovic royale Unterstützung.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 86/96
    Tag 12: Djokovic-Coach Goran Ivanisevic hat den Zaubertrank in der Box dabei.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 87/96
    Tag 12: Im Damen-Doppel rückt die Entscheidung näher, Elise Mertens & Storm Hunter sind im Finale
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 88/96
    Tag 12: Unter dem geschlossenen Dach am Centre Court besteht erhöhte Rutschgefahr.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 89/96
    Tag 12: Djokovic muss im Halbfinale gegen Sinner seine ganze Routine ausspielen
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 90/96
    Tag 12: 'Doctor Strange' Benedict Cumberbatch findet das Tennis-Spektakel gar nicht seltsam.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 91/96
    Tag 12: Erst im dritten Satz gegen Sinner gerät Djokovic ins Straucheln.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 92/96
    Tag 12: Am Ende setzt sich der Djoker gegen Sinner klar in drei Sätzen durch.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 93/96
    Tag 12: Und versöhnt sich, den 8. Wimbledon-Titel zum Greifen nah, wieder mit dem 'heiligen Rasen'.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 94/96
    Tag 12: Alcaraz folgt Djokovic ins Finale.
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 95/96
    Tag 12: Der Spanier fegte Medwedew mühelos vom Platz - 3:0
  • Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz 96/96
    Tag 12: Sichtlich begeistert verfolgte Sängerin Shakira das Halbfinale zw. Medwedew und Alcaraz

Jabeur muss damit auch nach ihrem insgesamt dritten Major-Finale weiter darauf warten, den ersten Grand-Slam-Titel überhaupt für Afrika zu holen.

Jabeur legte besseren Start hin 

Jabeur hatte mit einem Break zum 2:0 den besseren Start hingelegt, kassierte aber selbst das Break zum 1:2. Auch eine 4:2-Führung vermochte die Tunesierin nicht zu nutzen. Als Vondrousova der Favoritin zum 5:4 den Aufschlag abnahm, ließ sich die Tschechin diese Führung nicht mehr nehmen. Zu null wandelte sie das 2:4 nach 40 Minuten in ein 6:4.

Auch im zweiten Durchgang hagelte es Breaks auf beiden Seiten. In den ersten fünf Games brachte nur Jabeur ihren Aufschlag durch, einen 3:1-Vorsprung konnte sie aber nicht halten. Danach ging es mit dem Aufschlag bis ins neunte Game, die Linkshänderin aus Prag nahm Jabeur den Aufschlag zum 5:4 ab und verwertete danach nach 80 Minuten den zweiten Matchball.
 

