Rasen-Alarm: CL-Sieger verliert Heimspiel

(FILES) A picture taken on April 15, 2016 shows a view of the pitch and the stands at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. The first Ligue 1 match of the season for PSG, the reigning French champions, originally scheduled for August 23, 2026 at the Parc des Princes against Rennes, will instead take place at Roazhon Park due to the poor condition of the pitch at the Parisian stadium, the LFP announced on August 19, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

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