Rasen-Alarm: CL-Sieger verliert Heimspiel

Der Rasen des Champions-League-Siegers und französischen Fußball-Serienmeisters Paris Saint-Germain ist derzeit alles andere als meisterlich.
Ein Pilzbefall und die starke Sommerhitze haben dem Grün im Parc des Princes derart zugesetzt, dass die Liga den Platz als nicht bespielbar einstufte. Deshalb kann PSG sein erstes Spiel der neuen Saison in der Ligue 1 am Sonntag nicht wie geplant zu Hause gegen Stade Rennes austragen. Die Partie wurde kurzfristig nach Rennes verlegt.
(FILES) A picture taken on April 15, 2016 shows a view of the pitch and the stands at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. The first Ligue 1 match of the season for PSG, the reigning French champions, originally scheduled for August 23, 2026 at the Parc des Princes against Rennes, will instead take place at Roazhon Park due to the poor condition of the pitch at the Parisian stadium, the LFP announced on August 19, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
© APA/AFP/FRANCK FIFE
(FILES) Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese defender #25 Nuno Mendes reacts after being injured during the UEFA Champions League, league phase day 4, football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on November 4, 2025. PSG’s Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes, who was sent off for an elbow during August 16, 2026’s Champions Trophy defeat at Lens (1-0), has been handed a three-match ban by the Professional Football League’s disciplinary committee, the LFP announced on August 19, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
© APA/AFP/FRANCK FIFE
PSG hat bereits den Ersatz der beschädigten Spielfläche in die Wege geleitet. Spätestens für das nächste Heimspiel gegen Monaco am 4. September soll der neue Rasen bereit sein.