Victoria Swarovski: Wedding with billionaire Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz after ESC

ESC host and crystal heiress Victorie Swarovski and Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz are said to have already sent out the invitations for their wedding. This was reported by an insider to oe24.

It is the union that the world of the ultra-wealthy has been waiting for. When TV host Victoria Swarovski (32) and Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz (34) tie the knot, it won't just be two hearts fusing, but two of Europe's most powerful empires. oe24 has learned form insiders that the wedding is officially on, and the highly coveted invitations are reportedly already in circulation.

While the glittering spotlights of the Eurovision Song Contest currently demand Victoria Swarovski’s full attention, what is bound to be the most exclusive private moment of the year has long been in preparation behind the scenes. As an insider and close confidant of the couple has now leaked to oe24, the long-awaited event is within arm's reach.

Swarovski and Mateschitz plan "intimate celebration"

As a fixture in the domestic and international entertainment sky, Victoria Swarovski is fully booked during the ESC week. But as soon as the final note fades in the arena, she will belong to her Mark once again. The priorities are clearly set: the media flashbulbs in the name of music will be followed by the private coronation of their love.

Rumor has it in high society circles between Salzburg and Kitzbühel that it will initially be an intimate celebration. A civil ceremony far away from the big cameras is planned to preserve the privacy of this special moment. Exactly where the rings will be exchanged remains, for now, one of the best-kept secrets in the Alpine republic.

A love story like a fairy tale

The romance between the charismatic TV star and the wealthiest Austrian (net worth: 45,4 billion dollar!) reads like a modern fairy tale, where down-to-earth attitudes meet billions in assets. The liaison began after Victoria's separation from her husband Werner Mürz in early 2023. The fact that the two had already known each other from the same social circles for quite some time provided the foundation for a love that would soon delight all of Austria.

The highly anticipated public debut finally followed on Easter Sunday of that same year on Instagram. An idyllic photo of the two in front of a picturesque mountain backdrop left no room for doubt: Austria had a new power couple. Since that moment, media interest has never waned. Every ring on Victoria's finger was analyzed with a metaphorical microscope, and persistent rumors of a secret engagement repeatedly made the rounds. It was reported often, but the couple always maintained a noble silence. What was long considered tabloid speculation now finally seems to be becoming reality.

When rich meets richer

No matter how you look at it: this marriage unites the high nobility of the Austrian economy. On one side stands the heiress of the dazzling crystal empire, who has long since established herself as an independent brand. On the other is the heir to the global Red Bull empire, who continues his father Dietrich's monumental life's work with remarkable discretion and determination.